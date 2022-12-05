ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Split Shocker! Toni Collette Announces Divorce From Husband Of 20 Years AFTER He's Caught Kissing Younger Woman

It's over for Toni Collette and her husband of 20 years, indie rocker Dave Galafassi. The breakup comes after he was spotted making out with a younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Collette's now estranged husband, 44, was caught swapping spit with a blonde, who's since been identified as chiropractor Shannon Egan, 41, on the beach in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Until the makeout photos surfaced, everyone thought Collette, 50, and Galafassi were in a happy two-decades-long marriage.In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Sixth Sense actress' significant other was caught kissing the attractive blonde that was not his wife....

Comments / 0

Community Policy