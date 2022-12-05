Read full article on original website
CBS’ Gayle King rips ‘very messy' T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach affair at ABC
Gayle King called the cheating scandal inside ABC News "very messy and very sloppy," expressing concern for kids involved in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Split Shocker! Toni Collette Announces Divorce From Husband Of 20 Years AFTER He's Caught Kissing Younger Woman
It's over for Toni Collette and her husband of 20 years, indie rocker Dave Galafassi. The breakup comes after he was spotted making out with a younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Collette's now estranged husband, 44, was caught swapping spit with a blonde, who's since been identified as chiropractor Shannon Egan, 41, on the beach in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Until the makeout photos surfaced, everyone thought Collette, 50, and Galafassi were in a happy two-decades-long marriage.In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Sixth Sense actress' significant other was caught kissing the attractive blonde that was not his wife....
