U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
CZ says Sam Bankman-Fried was unhinged when Binance pulled out of earlier FTX investment - but SBF shoots back: 'There's no need to lie'
The ex-FTX chief threatened "to go to 'extraordinary lengths to make us pay' – we still have those text messages," Binance's CEO said.
Stock Futures Rise as Traders Look Ahead to November Wholesale Inflation Report
Stock futures rose slightly Friday as investors looked ahead to new inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 112 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell more than 6% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook{
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
European Markets Advance With China Reopening, Economic Outlook in Focus
LONDON — European markets advanced on Friday, as investors hope for a Chinese economic recovery as Covid-19 curbs are relaxed, while assessing the prospects for global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6% by early afternoon, with construction and material stocks adding 1.6% to lead gains while...
Santa Claus Rallies Are a ‘Meaningful' Trend, Says Financial Advisor: What One Could Mean for Investors This Year
U.S. stocks often rise around the holidays, a trend known as the "Santa Claus rally." The period encompasses seven trading days: the last five days of the year and first two of the new year. The S&P 500 Index was up an average 1.3% a year over those seven days...
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
China's Yuan Could Get a Boost as Covid Measures Ease, Says BK Asset Management
The Chinese offshore and onshore yuan strengthened past the 7 level against the U.S. dollar for the first time since September. Kathy Lien of BK Asset Management said the Chinese currency could strengthen even further to 6.8 against the U.S. dollar. The Chinese yuan significantly strengthened in the past few...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
European Central Bank Warns That an EU Gas Price Cap Risks Financial Stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
Main Street Says America Has Dodged Recession So Far, But Economic Downturn Is Coming
On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
What to Expect Next as China Relaxes Covid Controls
National authorities announced Wednesday sweeping changes to make it easier to travel domestically, keep businesses operating and allow Covid patients to quarantine at home. The path forward for China to reopen may take a few months, with a surge in infections likely, Goldman Sachs Chief China Economist Hui Shan and a team said in a Dec. 4 report.
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Stabilizing and Can Avoid a Recession
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the economy isn't necessarily headed straight for a recession, despite what Wall Street bears might believe. "“It doesn’t have to be a recession. The economy just needs to stabilize at a lower level, which I think is already starting to happen," he said.
Kelly Evans: The Most Spectacular Call of the Year
It's hard to overstate how insane it seemed earlier this year when Ed Morse of Citigroup predicted that oil prices would crash below $70 by year-end. And yet that's almost exactly what's happened. Yesterday, U.S. benchmark WTI crude oil settled at just $72.01 a barrel--a new low for the year....
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.3% in November, More Than Expected, Despite Hopes That Inflation Is Cooling
The producer index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push up the food index by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs. Markets...
