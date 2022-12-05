Read full article on original website
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies
Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
