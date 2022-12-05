ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL flexes Commanders-Giants to ‘SNF’ in Week 15

 3 days ago

The NFL flexed the Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Part II to Sunday night in Week 15, supplanting the New England-Las Vegas game.

The visiting Commanders and Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Sunday in their first meeting of the season, leaving the Giants at 7-4-1 and the Commanders at 7-5-1 on the season.

The Commanders have their bye week in Week 14 while the Giants host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) this weekend.

The Patriots-Raiders game is flexed to a late afternoon game. The game features Bill Belichick against his former longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 1

