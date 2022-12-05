Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (ACL) done for season

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Sione Takitaki will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the news Monday after Takitaki left Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans.

Takitaki, 27, had nine tackles against the Texans before the injury. He has 71 tackles in 12 games (eight starts) to go with a forced fumble and a sack this season.

Takitaki has played in 57 games (29 starts) since the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft.

–Field Level Media

