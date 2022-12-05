ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL flexes Commanders-Giants to ‘SNF’ in Week 15

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K97bv_0jY691rv00

The NFL flexed the Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Part II to Sunday night in Week 15, supplanting the New England-Las Vegas game.

The visiting Commanders and Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Sunday in their first meeting of the season, leaving the Giants at 7-4-1 and the Commanders at 7-5-1 on the season.

The Commanders have their bye week in Week 14 while the Giants host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) this weekend.

The Patriots-Raiders game is flexed to a late afternoon game. The game features Bill Belichick against his former longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC playoff picture entering Week 14

Week 14 begins tonight with a Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. That game will have no impact on the NFC playoff picture. The Rams are on the edge of elimination and the Raiders are in the AFC. But before the games start in...
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

NFL picks, Week 14

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
FlurrySports

How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season has been a surprising one to some. After trading away Russell Wilson, who turned out to be both an on and off-field problem, Geno Smith has led Seattle to a strong season, making the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs strong as well. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy