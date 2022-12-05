Scam callers claiming to be with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office making rounds in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a recent scam call circulating throughout Southern Colorado.

According to the sheriff's office, scammers are calling people and claiming to be with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. These scam callers are asking for money or personal information from their victims.

Deputies want to remind people that they never ask for payments, warrant clearings, video visits at the jail, or to remove from a jury summons over the phone.

If you think you may be a victim of this scam, you're asked to contact local law enforcement.

