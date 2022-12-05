ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Crime Junkie’ Is No. 1 Show on Apple Podcasts for 2022

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Apple Podcasts released its year-end rankings of the top series, episodes and channels — with true-crime podcast publisher Audiochuck sitting at the top of several of the lists.

Audiochuck, the Indianapolis-based network founded by Ashley Flowers ( pictured above ), was the top free channel on Apple Podcasts for the second year in a year. Its flagship show, “ Crime Junkie ,” was the No. 1 most listened to show, as well as the most followed and most shared show in the U.S. On Spotify’s list of top 2022 podcasts in the U.S., “Crime Junkie” was No. 3 (after “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “Call Her Daddy,” both of which are exclusively available on Spotify). “Crime Junkie,” which debuted in 2017, is co-hosted by Flowers and Brit Prawat.

In addition, “The Deck,” one of Audiochuck’s newest series, was the No. 1 new show in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts. Hosted by Flowers, the weekly series tells the story of a person whose murder or mysterious disappearance has gone unsolved for years. ( See below for all rankings. )

The other top shows of 2022 overall in the U.S. were the New York Times’ “The Daily” (No. 2), “Dateline NBC” (No. 3), “Morbid” (No. 4), “SmartLess,” hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett (No. 5), “This American Life” (No. 6), “Up First” (No. 7), “Serial” (No. 8), “The Ben Shapiro Show” (No. 9) and “Hidden Brain” (No. 10).

Meanwhile, according to Apple, Serial’s “Adnan Is Out” — the new episode of the show that first questioned Adnan Syed’s murder conviction, which Serial produced after Syed was released from prison — was the top shared episode of the year in the U.S., while Serial’s first episode from the original series (“The Alibi”) was No. 3. Serial Productions is owned by the New York Times.

Wondery, the podcast studio that is part of Amazon Music, had the top subscriber channel on Apple Podcasts — and also distributes 16 of the 20 top subscriber shows, led by “Morbid,” a true-crime podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, at No. 1.

Last week, Apple announced the Apple Podcasts Award, honoring Slate’s narrative history series “Slow Burn” as the Show of the Year for its latest season, “Roe v. Wade,” hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews, exploring the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that was overturned earlier this year. Since then, Slow Burn has climbed to the top of the charts across all categories in more than 100 countries and regions and is the No. 1 history podcast and ranks among the top 10 across categories in the U.S.

Apple Podcasts 2022 Charts (U.S.)

Top Shows of 2022

1. Crime Junkie
2. The New York Times’ The Daily
3. Dateline NBC
4. Morbid
5. SmartLess
6. This American Life
7. Up First
8. Serial
9. The Ben Shapiro Show
10. Hidden Brain
11. Stuff You Should Know
12. My Favorite Murder With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
13. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
14. Radiolab
15. Fresh Air
16. Freakonomics Radio
17. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
18. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
19. Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
20. Something Was Wrong

Top New Shows of 2022

1. The Deck
2. Fly on the Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade
3. The Thing About Helen & Olga
4. The Trojan Horse Affair
5. The Seduction
6. Betrayal
7. The Always Sunny Podcast
8. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
9. Very Scary People
10. Twin Flames
11. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
12. KILLED
13. Dateline: Missing In America
14. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
15. Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen
16. Internal Affairs
17. Father Wants Us Dead
18. The Sunshine Place
19. Fed Up
20. American Radical

Top Subscriber Shows of 2022

1. Morbid
2. SmartLess
3. American Scandal
4. This Is Actually Happening
5. Something Was Wrong
6. Sword and Scale
7. Over My Dead Body
8. The Shrink Next Door
9. Twin Flames
10. Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked
11. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
12. Fed Up
13. Scamfluencers
14. Against The Odds
15. The Vanished Podcast
16. Dateline NBC
17. Killer Psyche
18. The Generation Why Podcast
19. Internal Affairs
20. Suspect

Top Followed Shows of 2022

1. Crime Junkie
2. Morbid
3. SmartLess
4. The Daily
5. The Deck
6. Huberman Lab
7. The Trojan Horse Affair
8. Dateline NBC
9. Something Was Wrong
10. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
11. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
12. On Purpose With Jay Shetty
13. Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
14. The Thing About Helen & Olga
15. Serial
16. The Always Sunny Podcast
17. Gone South
18. This Is Actually Happening
19. CounterClock
20. Stuff You Should Know

Top Shared Shows of 2022

1. Crime Junkie
2. SmartLess
3. Huberman Lab
4. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
5. Murdaugh Murders Podcast
6. The Daily
7. Something Was Wrong
8. Morbid
9. S-Town
10. Serial
11. The Thing About Pam
12. The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill
13. The Trojan Horse Affair
14. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
15. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
16. Your Own Backyard
17. Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch
18. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
19. Sweet Bobby
20. The Dropout

Top Shared Episodes of 2022

1. Serial: “Serial S01 Ep. 13: Adnan Is Out”
2. Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health”
3. Serial: “Serial S01 – Ep. 1: The Alibi”
4. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Breaking Cycles & Reparenting Yourself with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
5. The Daily: “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis”
6. The Daily: “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1”
7. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “How to Raise Untamed Kids with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
8. The Daily: “A Movement to Fight Misinformation… With Misinformation”
9. The Daily: “Why Adnan Syed Was Released From Prison”
10. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “14. #75HARD: A Tactical Guide To Winning The War With Yourself”
11. Hidden Brain: “Reframing Your Reality: Part 1”
12. The Daily: “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance”
13. Huberman Lab: “Sleep Toolkit: Tools for Optimizing Sleep & Sleep-Wake Timing”
14. Honestly With Bari Weiss: “Eating Ourselves to Death”
15. All There Is With Anderson Cooper: “Stephen Colbert: Grateful for Grief”
16. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “208. #75HARD + #LIVEHARD: Winning The War Within & Unlocking Your Full Potential”
17. Ologies with Alie Ward: “Part 1: Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD) with Russell Barkley”
18. The Peter Attia Drive: “COVID-19: Current state of affairs, Omicron, and a search for the end game”
19. The Daily: “The Pastors Being Driven Out by Trumpism”
20. Full Send Podcast: “Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin, and Joe Rogan!”

Top Subscriber Channels of 2022

1. Wondery
2. Dateline NBC
3. Pushkin
4. Tenderfoot TV
5. TED Audio Collective
6. BBC Podcasts
7. Planet Money
8. Radiolab
9. The Moth
10. Luminary
11. Slate Podcasts
12. Lemonada
13. The Binge
14. Casefile Presents
15. Radiotopia
16. Slumber Studios
17. The Athletic
18. S&S +PLUS Light
19. Imperative
20. Wondery Kids

Top Free Channels of 2022

1. Audiochuck
2. The New York Times
3. iHeartPodcasts
4. Serial
5. The Daily Wire
6. Barstool Sports
7. Dear Media
8. ABC News
9. Exactly Right
10. Earwolf
11. Team Coco
12. ESPN
13. Crooked Media
14. MSNBC
15. Freakonomics
16. All Things Comedy Network
17. C13Originals
18. The Black Effect Network
19. Vox Media Podcast Network
20. Ramble

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Variety

Jon Adler, CNN’s SVP of Original Series, Will Depart

Jon Adler, a senior vice president who had a hand in developing CNN’s slate of original series, is set to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network at the end the year. He has worked on more than 30 CNN series, including such programs as “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “First Ladies,” “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State,” “The History of Comedy,” “Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta” and “Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World.” Yet CNN, facing budget cuts under its debt-laden corporate owner, intends to tamp down its ambitions in that area, relying largely on its own efforts rather than...
Variety

Trevor Noah Skips Some of the Jokes in Thoughtful ‘Daily Show’ Exit

Trevor Noah ended his “Daily” task thinking more than laughing. The host of Comedy Central’s flagship program bid a low-key farewell to a small studio audience that gathered Thursday for the final broadcast of “The Daily Show” of his tenure. An early-evening taping held in front of fans, crew and current and former network executives featured appearances by many of the show’s correspondents, including Jordan Klepper, Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic, as well as Noah’s longtime friend, comedian Neal Brennan.  Absent were the celebrity visits and flashy fanfare that typically mark transitions in TV’s late-night arena. “My friends are my favorite...
Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
Variety

Big Cable Networks Like HLN Are Failing, and Media Companies Can’t Stop Their Decline

Viewers have turned to the cable network HLN over the years for a quick-hit version of its sister, CNN; for coverage of court cases; for Robin Meade’s long-running morning news shows; and for a bevy of true-crime programs, including Nancy Grace’s primetime talk show and repeats of “Forensic Files.” What it will be recognized for over the months to come is anybody’s guess. CNN — and, by proxy, its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery — nearly gutted the cable outlet Thursday by cancelling Meade’s “Morning Express,” which has been on the air in some form or another since 2001. The company...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Variety

‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic

In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Rehashes the Royal-Family Drama, One More Time: TV Review

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have shocked the world multiple times over — first, with their 2020 exit from the United Kingdom and their lives as working royals, and then, in 2021, with their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In its moment, that interview was a triumph of narrative control. But with today’s release of the first three episodes of their Netflix documentary series, “Harry & Meghan,” the Sussexes surprise us yet again, with just how narrow their vision of their fame is, how pinched and unimaginative their presence on the world stage has become. They may have shed...
Variety

‘Monarch’ Canceled at Fox After One Season

The queen of country’s crown was too heavy for Fox. “Monarch,” which starred Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, will not return for a second season. The Season 1 finale aired on Dec. 6. The drama opened after an NFL doubleheader, debuting to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 with and 3.8 million total viewers, becoming Fox’s most-watched fall scripted premiere in three years. “Monarch” averaged 4.1 million multi-platform viewers across the 11 episodes as it failed to resonate with viewers. The musical series, created by Melissa London Hilfers, was produced during the Covid-19 pandemic and originally was...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Karol G Is Named Vevo’s Most Viewed Global Artist, With ‘Provenza’ Cited as No. 1 International Video; ‘Bruno’ Is Tops in U.S.

Karol G has been crowned Vevo’s most-viewed artist globally and has the platform’s single most-viewed video of the year. The visualizer for her hit “Provenza” reached the No. 1 spot with 547 million views worldwide, but even that was just a fraction of Karol G’s overall total, as her videos collectively added up to a phenomenal 2.76 billion views. “Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums, was the Colombian singer’s first solo single release after a seven-month hiatus following 2021’s “Se Jodio To.” In between, Karol appeared as a featured artist on several fiery tracks from “Friki,” with fellow Medellín...
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar’ Was Forced to Add ‘Last Airbender’ to Its Title Because of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar,’ Says Series Director

Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” started airing in February 2005, over four years before James Cameron’s “Avatar” opened in theaters and began its run to becoming the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with $2.9 billion (unadjusted for inflation). And yet, Nickelodeon was blocked from naming the animated series simply “Avatar” because Cameron already had the rights to the title. Fans have often wondered if a connection between the two titles existed, and now they have their answer courtesy of animator Giancarlo Volpe, who directed 19 episodes of the Nickelodeon series. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change...
Variety

‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons

Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
Variety

Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”). “Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her...
Variety

How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
Variety

NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations

The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy