Thai Kitchen welcomes robot waiter named ‘Thaiger’ to staff

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

O’FALLON, Mo. – The newest member of an O’Fallon Thai restaurant’s staff is always hustling from the kitchen to the customers, bringing food and drinks without complaint.

Proprietor Sasimonthon “Andie” Ongartsutthikul initially signed up to have Bear Robotics’ Servi robot act as a promotional tool for her restaurant. She quickly discovered her waitstaff used the robot, christened Thaiger, to reduce their workload, and the customers were quite amused by the unique helper.

With a planned expansion of its O’Fallon location on the horizon, which would nearly double the space, Ongartsutthikul knew she’d need help to keep her waiters from tiring out.

Thaiger is outfitted to hold multiple trays, and can help with bussing, so waiters can take care of other guests instead of ferrying glasses and plates to the kitchen.

Ongartsutthikul has four Thai Kitchen restaurants across the greater St. Louis area, including O’Fallon, St. Charles, Wentzville, and Florissant.

