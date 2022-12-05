Read full article on original website
Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer
Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...
Oregon's DJ Johnson declares for 2023 NFL Draft, weeks after punching Oregon State fan on the field
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday just weeks after he punched a fan on the field following the Duck's brutal loss to Oregon State.
KHOU
'That Browns fan is my pops' | Cleveland player's father takes tumble to get football at NRG
HOUSTON — The much-anticipated Browns-Texans matchup Sunday at NRG didn’t provide too many big highlights on the field, but there was one key moment in the stands making the rounds on social media. KHOU 11 photojournalist Mike Orta was rolling when Browns linebacker Tony Fields II tossed a...
NBC Bay Area
Giants Fans on Pins and Needles Hoping to Land Aaron Judge
Bay Area sports fans were on pins and needles Tuesday waiting to hear if the San Francisco Giants have landed superstar Aaron Judge. Reports have the Giants offering in the neighborhood of $360 million for nine years for the Yankees outfielder, and that might not be enough. Fans were at...
