Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Commissioner Jayapal Invites Community Members for Coffee
“Coffee with Susheela” will be held Saturday, December 10, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at The Stacks Coffeehouse, 1831 N Killingsworth Street. Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal invites constituents for a conversation on her priorities and the county’s work. Attendees are asked to bring their questions and concerns. Coffee and tea will be provided.
Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board
Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking community members with expertise in or experience with people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to serve on the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board. The 10-member advisory board makes recommendations to the county council relating to developmental disabilities services and issues. Members provide leadership...
NW Portland Store Allegedly Selling Psychedelic Mushrooms Raided
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A store that had been openly and illegally selling psychedelic mushrooms in Portland, Oregon, was raided by police on Thursday, authorities said. In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the country to legalize the use of psilocybin for people 21 and older in a controlled, therapeutic environment under the supervision of trained facilitators.
Tough Oregon Gun Law Faces Legal Challenge, Could Be Delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
James Posey Elected Next President of NAACP Portland Chapter
After this month’s election, James Posey, former mayoral candidate and co-founder of the National Association of Minority Contractors of Oregon, will succeed Sharon Gary-Smith as president of the NAACP Portland. Gary-Smith took over leadership of the NAACP after Elbert D. Mondainé resigned amid allegations of abuse. The following...
Multnomah County to Hold Nov. 28 Public Hearing on Proposed Ban on Sale of Flavored Tobacco and Nicotine Products
Multnomah County will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 28 on proposed rules that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products in the county. Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death, locally and nationally. Following a detailed briefing from the Multnomah County Health Department on Aug. 16, 2022, on deaths and diseases linked to tobacco among County residents, Chair Deborah Kafoury directed the Health Department to return with recommendations on how the County can reduce youth access to nicotine products.
Use of Deadly Force Investigation Involving Clackamas County Sheriff and Oregon State Police Concludes
SALEM, OREGON—The Oregon Department of Justice yesterday announced the conclusion of a criminal investigation related to the use of deadly force by Clackamas County Sheriff Detective Daniel Ferguson and Oregon State Police Trooper Zachary Cole that resulted in the death of Derrick Dewayne Clark on June 18, 2022. Oregon DOJ was asked by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth to assume all prosecution responsibilities arising from the investigation, which was conducted by the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments. After a thorough investigation, an assistant attorney general presented the case Monday to a Clackamas County Grand Jury. The grand jury last night returned a “not true bill,” meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against the two law enforcement officers were not warranted.
Air Pollution Monitoring to Increase for Oregon Communities
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted...
Oregon Faces Snow-Plow Driver Shortage Heading Into Winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
‘I Unreservedly Apologize’
Editor’s Note: The Oregonian commissioned a study of its history of racism, and published the report on Oct. 24, 2022. The Skanner is pleased to republish the apology written by the editor, Therese Bottomly. We hope other institutions will follow this example of looking inward, acknowledging any racism they find, and inviting the community to engage in helping them create new pathways of racial Justice.
SEI to Help Develop, Oversee, Provide Services at Affordable Housing Development in North Portland
Two local organizations broke ground Monday on a large housing development that aims to return “a thriving Black presence in North and Northeast Portland,” according to stakeholders. Named 5020 N. Interstate, the 63-unit apartment community in the Overlook Neighborhood is a joint effort between Community Development Partners (CDP),...
Thousands of Portland Mayor’s Texts Gone From Public Record
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials are missing from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests.
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Railroad Advisory Board
Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill seven seats on a fifteen-person board that advises the county on matters related to the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad. The Clark County Railroad Advisory Board studies ways to improve the economic stability of the railway and explores recreational...
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
SALEM, OREGON—Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a national Attorney Generalsettlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. This is the first settlement with state Attorneys Generals involving opioids and a national pharmacy chain, and more pharmacy settlements are expected in the future.
Woman Charged With Bias Crime in Alleged Bus Employee Attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been charged with bias crimes after allegedly spitting on and punching a TriMet transit employee in Portland, Oregon. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney, Nicole Hileman is accused of starting an argument Wednesday on a MAX light rail train, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Veterans Day 2022: Nov. 11 Events, History and Resources for Veterans
The Skanner honors and thanks all service men and women, both past and present on this Veteran’s Day. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Sixteen years later, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day to honor all those who served their country during war or peacetime. On this day, the nation honors military veterans -- living and dead -- with parades and other observances across the country and a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
The Science of Lullabies: Portland Music Educator Gathers Songs of Soothing from Around the World
Music educator Licia Claire Seaman recalls her father’s tradition after the birth of each of his children: He would waltz around the house with the infant and softly sing the 1920’s hit “The Same Silver Moon.” Elder siblings would join in and later, their father would use the same song to diffuse tension or fussy moods during long car trips.
