Colorado State

The Water Desk

Water Desk supports journalists covering the Colorado River Basin

The Water Desk is excited to announce the recipients of new grants to support water journalism connected to the Colorado River Basin. The grantees will be reporting on a range of critical water issues facing the region, including climate change, pollution, growth, biodiversity, agriculture, energy and water rights. Many of the journalists will be exploring equity issues in the water sector.
The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.

