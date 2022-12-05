Read full article on original website
Colorado OKs drinking treated wastewater; now to convince the public it’s a good idea
Colorado regulators, after years of study, negotiations and testing, approved a new rule that clears the way for drinking treated wastewater this week, one of only a handful of states in the country to do so. The action came in a unanimous vote of the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission...
Public: New Colorado Water Plan needs more urgency and accountability
Coloradans want the state’s top water road map to mandate faster action, be more accountable, require equitable drought responses between the East and West slopes, and include the crisis on the rapidly drying Colorado River in its estimates of future water shortages. More than 1,300 individuals and agencies submitted...
Water Desk supports journalists covering the Colorado River Basin
The Water Desk is excited to announce the recipients of new grants to support water journalism connected to the Colorado River Basin. The grantees will be reporting on a range of critical water issues facing the region, including climate change, pollution, growth, biodiversity, agriculture, energy and water rights. Many of the journalists will be exploring equity issues in the water sector.
Stream restoration projects focused on beavers present ‘unsettled’ issue
State officials are working to address a tension that has arisen alongside the growing popularity of stream restoration projects that aim to keep water on the landscape by mimicking beaver activity. There’s no doubt that North America’s largest rodent is good for riparian ecosystems. By building dams that pool water,...
The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.https://www.colorado.edu/cej/waterdesk
