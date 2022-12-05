Read full article on original website
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
Camdenton man arrested after suspected DWI death
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camdenton man was arrested on Dec. 5 and formally charged with three charges of driving while intoxicated, one ended in the death of another. According to court documents, Miles David Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, was driving on Missouri Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County when he was involved […]
One home, two shootings, one injured
UPDATE 12/8/22: Andrea Brazell entered a guilty plea on Dec. 6, 2022. She was sentenced to seven years of suspended execution of her sentence and five years of supervised probation. UPDATE 10/18/22: Jason Brazell has a plea and trial setting scheduled for Nov. 22, 2022. In a court appearance on Oct. 18, Brazell’s attorney made […]
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 7, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Investigators from the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora. The residence is in the 30000 block of Highway M. During the search of the residence, two firearms, four homemade explosive devices, and methamphetamine were recovered. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit responded to the scene and rendered the explosive devices safe. Friedley is being held at the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges of two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (possessed by a convicted felon), four counts of Manufacturing an Explosive Device, Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree.
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential...
Two people hurt Monday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was corrected to reflect the correct day. PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Monday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said The post Two people hurt Monday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
Eastern Missouri woman seriously injured in crash near Edgar Springs
A woman from eastern Missouri is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kayla Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving on Highway K near Edgar Springs late Tuesday morning when she crossed the center of the road and her car started to skid. The patrol says Bridges’ car traveled off the road where it struck an embankment, some trees, then overturned, coming to a rest after striking another tree.
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender
JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
Versailles Man Lands in Morgan County Jail After Leading Authorities on a Pursuit and Manhunt
An attempted traffic stop over the weekend comes to an end in Morgan County but not before the driver led authorities on a pursuit and then a short manhunt. Sheriff Norman Dills says 40-year-old Richard Russell Rhea reached speeds in Versailles in excess of 70-miles-per-hour before entering private property north of Rabbit Lane and driving through the woods, creeks and a pasture.
Lebanon teen reported missing after he's harassed by classmates
A Laclede County teen is reported missing after he’s allegedly threatened by classmates. Kavon Ownbey, 14, of Lebanon, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6. Ownbey’s sister took to social media yesterday to say her little brother has recently been harassed at school with kids trying to jump him. Ownbey’s sister says her last contact with her brother was on Tuesday via Snapchat, but she hasn’t heard from him since. She said he’s not responding to calls or texts from her parents or his girlfriend, and he never got off the school bus on Tuesday.
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
Morgan County Man Injured In Crash On Hwy 135
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was hospitalized following a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Justin Dills was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado when he entered the northbound side of on Highway 135 and struck a southbound Subaru Forester driven by 38-year-old Justin Schultz.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
