Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’

Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy , Nia Long , and Jonah Hill . The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix.

Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship.

“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris,” a press release details the new film .

You People boasts an ensemble cast including La La Anthony, Mike Epps, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Lauren London, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Kenya Barris produced and wrote the film alongside Hill and Kevin Mishner while David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serve as the feature’s executive producers.

You People is set to debut Jan. 27 on Netflix.

Actors Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Tracee Ellis Ross, writer Kenya Barris, host Anthony Anderson, Leyah Barris, Miles Brown and Marcus Scribner accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for ‘Black-ish’, onstage during the 46th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2015 in Pasadena, California.

Elsewhere, Barris is working on another Netflix-centric project with Vince Staples.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the comedy show is aptly titled The Vince Staples Show and will be loosely based on Staples’ life. The comedy, set in a fictionalized version of Long Beach, will be executive-produced by Barris .

Barris will team up again with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams from his work on Entergalactic , while Corey Smyth and Calmatic are set to direct the show’s first two episodes.

Watch the official teaser trailer for You People below.