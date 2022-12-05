Where is Ja’lisiah? The 15-year-old girl disappeared last week, Broward officials say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Monday is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing last week.

Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 11 a.m. Nov. 28 near the 3700 block of Northwest 21st Street in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO said. She is described as 5 feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last known to be wearing a yellow T-shirt, black sweatpants and black sandals .

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).