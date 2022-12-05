Read full article on original website
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
NECN
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine
Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
Maine Man Killed Wednesday After Being Struck by Pickup Truck
A Maine man is dead and a woman is uninjured following a car vs pedestrian crash that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday morning. WGME is reporting that the Maine man was walking 'in the road' on Route 1 on Wednesday morning at about 6:15. As he was walking, the...
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
wabi.tv
Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
WPFO
Truck crash causes $200K worth of damage to Ellsworth Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- The Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth where a pickup truck crashed through the front entrance Monday has approximately $200,000 worth of damage, according to police. The store will remain closed Tuesday while structural repairs to the building are completed, police said. The crash occurred around 1:30...
Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree
According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
truecountry935.com
Suspect Sought in Waterville Bank Robbery
Waterville Police are on the outlook for a suspect who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street yesterday, Dec. 6.
wabi.tv
Remains of missing Maine man found
WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and...
Silver Alert Issued for a Missing 68-year-old Milford Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milford man who failed to show up at his destination. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office for Eugene 'Gene' Buck, 68, of Milford. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Buck left his County Road home at approximately 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, bound for Greenbush. The Sheriff's Office was notified when he didn't show up, as planned, and the fear is that he may be experiencing some cognitive issues.
wabi.tv
Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
Dec. 6, 2022 — Lucas Ross, 25, made his initial court appearance in Knox County Court via zoom Dec. 5 after he was arrested for a robbery at Shaws Supermarket in Rockland Dec. 2. At the hearing, the judge set his bail at $5,000 cash. The suspect currently remains...
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Warden Service, Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing St. George woman
ST. GEORGE — The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate Francine Laporte, 71, of Saint George. Laporte was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, Dec. 7). According to the Warden Service, in a news release, Paul awoke...
foxbangor.com
Couple arrested on felony theft charges
MILBRIDGE — A Milbridge couple faces felony theft charges as a result of an extensive joint investigation between the Washington and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, Maine State Police, Maine DEA, and the FBI. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday for...
WPFO
Truck crashes through Ellsworth Dollar Tree entrance, 5 injured
ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- Five people were injured Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the entrance of the Ellsworth Dollar Tree, according to the Bangor Daily News. The paper reports that the driver was an 80-year-old man. The driver was trying to park outside the store when the truck accelerated.
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
