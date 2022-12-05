ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NECN

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise

It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland

ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
wabi.tv

Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
HANCOCK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Truck crash causes $200K worth of damage to Ellsworth Dollar Tree

ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- The Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth where a pickup truck crashed through the front entrance Monday has approximately $200,000 worth of damage, according to police. The store will remain closed Tuesday while structural repairs to the building are completed, police said. The crash occurred around 1:30...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree

According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Remains of missing Maine man found

WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and...
WALDOBORO, ME
Q106.5

Silver Alert Issued for a Missing 68-year-old Milford Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milford man who failed to show up at his destination. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office for Eugene 'Gene' Buck, 68, of Milford. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Buck left his County Road home at approximately 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, bound for Greenbush. The Sheriff's Office was notified when he didn't show up, as planned, and the fear is that he may be experiencing some cognitive issues.
MILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Couple arrested on felony theft charges

MILBRIDGE — A Milbridge couple faces felony theft charges as a result of an extensive joint investigation between the Washington and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, Maine State Police, Maine DEA, and the FBI. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday for...
MILBRIDGE, ME
WPFO

Truck crashes through Ellsworth Dollar Tree entrance, 5 injured

ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- Five people were injured Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the entrance of the Ellsworth Dollar Tree, according to the Bangor Daily News. The paper reports that the driver was an 80-year-old man. The driver was trying to park outside the store when the truck accelerated.
ELLSWORTH, ME
