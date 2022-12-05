ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Two Bills Players Have Been Declared Out for Sunday’s Game

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Believe it or not, it'll be the first AFC East game at home this season. The Bills are atop the AFC East, with a one-game lead over the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo is also the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 9-3.
With Von Miller Now Out For The Year How Will The Bills Adjust?

Star Buffalo Bills defensive edge rusher Von Miller is officially done for the season. The news came earlier on Wednesday afternoon as it was discovered during his surgery that he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving vs the Detroit Lions. This is a massive blow for the Buffalo Bills as he is one of their best pass rushers. He is an extremely dynamic and dangerous player who can get after the quarterback very easily. Miller has also won two Super Bowls with the Rams and the Broncos. He adds a steady veteran presence both in the locker room and out on the field.
Josh Allen Now Has His Own Video Game

Looking for something to help you make it through the workday? Play the all-new Josh Allen video game and see if you can make your way to the top of the leaderboard. Ok...it's not Madden. Heck, it doesn't even have good graphics. But it's incredibly addicting. It's the all-new Josh Allen video game that you can play on your phone or your computer. It's called Josh Allen Runner and it's free to play right now.
