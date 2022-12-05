Star Buffalo Bills defensive edge rusher Von Miller is officially done for the season. The news came earlier on Wednesday afternoon as it was discovered during his surgery that he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving vs the Detroit Lions. This is a massive blow for the Buffalo Bills as he is one of their best pass rushers. He is an extremely dynamic and dangerous player who can get after the quarterback very easily. Miller has also won two Super Bowls with the Rams and the Broncos. He adds a steady veteran presence both in the locker room and out on the field.

2 DAYS AGO