Read full article on original website
Related
Shoshoni Wranglers Basketball 2022-23 Season Previews [VIDEOS]
The final stop on our WyoPreps Preseason Basketball Tour took us through Shoshoni. The girls were on the wrong end of a lot of close losses last year, while the boys made a big run at regionals and qualified for the state tournament. Both are looking for more success this season.
Dubois Rams 2022-23 Basketball Season Previews [VIDEOS]
The fifth stop on the WyoPreps Preseason Basketball Tour was in Dubois to visit the Rams’ two programs. Like a few other schools, one team is coming off a highly successful season, while the other is looking to build toward better results. The Dubois Rams enjoyed a terrific 2021-22...
Gracie Olheiser of Riverton Commits to Benedictine College
Riverton volleyball player Gracie Olheiser will continue her career at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Olheiser had 52 kills, 65 digs, 15 blocks, and a serving percentage of 91.2% The Wolverines advanced to the 4A State Volleyball Tournament as the #3 seed from the West and went 0-2 with losses to Laramie and Thunder Basin. Riverton concluded the year at 14-18. Olheiser also has run track in her prep career competing in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events and plays basketball for the Wolverines as well.
wrrnetwork.com
Longtime Riverton resident up for Broadcaster of the Year
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Every year since 1960 the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) select sportscasters and sportswriters from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, to receive State Sportscaster and State Sportswriters of the Year as well as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year. This year one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Is There A Boarded-Up Cave In The Middle Of Dubois, Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When visitors come to the small, picturesque town of Dubois, Wyoming, one of the first questions that comes to mind is, “What’s with the dug-out cave in the middle of town?”. Although the town was once known as a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Found Under Cardboard Boxes Died Of Hypothermia, Excess Alcohol
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man found dead near cardboard boxes in downtown Riverton last month died from a case of hypothermia complicating acute and chronic alcohol abuse, the Fremont County Coroner reported Tuesday. Richard Lonebear, 52, of Riverton, was found lying in a parking...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton released EDGE Money for New Hospital
Riverton’s City Council Tuesday approved releasing $880,000 to the Riverton Medical District from the half-cent economic tax funds collected by the city so the project could proceed. The funding was approved by the council’s citizen committee, “Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy (EDGE), charged with recommending how the tax revenues are spent. The Riverton Medical District’s Corte McGuffey thanked the council and committee and gave a tip of the hat to the residents of the area who also contributed financially to the project. “in a community you either stay the same or get better. With the half cent tax we have gotten better and we’re excited about the future of Riverton. Addressing Mayor Richard Gard, McGuffey said we wouldn’t have been able to do it without your support. McGuffey also said “there’s more work to be done before ground can be broken on the project , but the money is now in place.”
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
717
Followers
3K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0