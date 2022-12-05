ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

The Oyster Bar is under new ownership for first time since 1987

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1GGt_0jY66v5t00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In 1987, Steve and Brenda Gard bought The Oyster Bar just south of downtown Fort Wayne. It began their run as the longest tenured owners in the business’ history.

On Monday, final papers were signed to pass the baton to new owners Tony and Kara West.

The Oyster Bar first opened as a saloon in 1888 in its current location at 1830 Calhoun Street. Since then, it has had a handful of owners and operated under various names. It even survived the prohibition, but did close for three years during The Great Depression.

In 1956, oysters were first introduced and in 1975 the name officially became “The Oyster Bar.”

Eventually, a then 19-year-old named Tony West would come to work for the Gards.

He worked there for several years, and even once told Steve that he would own the restaurant one day.

Two years ago, Steve, 77, and his wife decided it was time to move on. They came close to selling, but they ultimately broke that deal off.

During a phone conversation with Tony, Steve mentioned they were trying to sell. Tony said he was interested and that started the process of selling to the Wests.

WANE 15 sat down with the Gards and Wests on Monday.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better person,” Steve said of Tony. “He is an absolute excellent chef. He and his wife are just good people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7KsI_0jY66v5t00
The new(left) and former(right) owners of The Oyster Bar in Fort Wayne sit down together on Monday, 12/5/22. Pictured left to right: Kara West, Tony West, Steve Gard, and Brenda Gard.

The Wests couldn’t be more excited to take over a restaurant with such a legacy in Fort Wayne.

“That is what we’re most excited about. This is part of our life, but we are more part of the history of this restaurant than what it is of us, and we take that seriously and we care a lot about that,” Kara said. “The Gards have done an amazing job of building such a community here. That is a legacy that we look forward to taking on and hopefully passing on a long, long time from now the same way that they are.”

Tony added his thoughts on that as well.

“We want to carry that tradition on. It’s a special place with special people that work here and special people that come in here to eat. [The Gards have] built relationships and touched so many lives through this place, and we hope to continue to do the same thing,” he said.

One of those bonds formed over the years happened between the Gards and the Wests. Tony worked at The Oyster Bar several times along his journey, and is thankful Kara pushed him to buy it when the opportunity became available.

While talking about the long-standing success of the establishment, both families gave full credit to the staff. People like general manager Susan Kingsley who has worked there for more than 20 years, and others who’ve been there for decades.

“We couldn’t have done it without the employees. We’ve got the best employees ever,” Brenda said.

Tony and Kara said a big part of that has been the leadership from the Gards.

“I think what’s really made the longevity of the staff are these two (referencing the Gards), these two would do anything for anybody,” Tony emotionally said. “It’s like family. He’s watched me grow up. He’s been a mentor, been there for me.”

“And our biggest cheerleaders,” Kara added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSRNZ_0jY66v5t00
Tony West and Steve Gard, the new and former owners of The Oyster Bar, embrace after an interview with WANE 15 on Monday, 12/5/22.

Will there be any changes? That’s the question the Wests said they get asked the most.

Aside from some minor tweaks to food or things that won’t impact the guest experience, Tony said they don’t plan to disrupt what people have come to know and love in Fort Wayne for 134 years.

“It’s small, intimate, where friends become family, where the guests enjoy the tight spaces, so to do anything to make this place bigger, it wouldn’t serve the history right,” he proclaimed.

While the Wests say they do plan to lean on the Gards for guidance during the transition, Brenda believes they are perfectly suited for the job.

It’s still hard for Tony to believe that his declaration to Steve that he would one day buy The Oyster Bar is now a reality. He joked that when he told Steve he would buy it all those years ago, Steve may not have thought the day would actually come, but now that it’s here, Tony and Kara are very excited.

Steve and Brenda are, too. They’ll miss their baby of three-plus decades, but they are excited for the next generation to take over.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone — the customers, the people that have come in here and continue to,” Steve said. “For the ones that we didn’t meet their expectations, I’d like to get them back and have Tony and his wife show them how they do it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWACC: 1 day left to empty the shelter for the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is attempting to clear the shelter for the holidays. Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event ends Friday, Dec. 9 and there are still pets looking for loving homes. Dogs 6 months and older are $25, cats and small...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”

‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

VIDEO: FWACC officers help free a stuck coyote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) officers managed to rescue a stuck coyote over the weekend. Officials say that officers received reports on Saturday of what was believed to be a dog with a jug stuck on its head. FWACC officers arrived to find...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Tracking rain and snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
franchising.com

Couple Opens Fort Wayne-Columbia City Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Franchise

December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Stephanie and Andrew Farnsworth have launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Fort Wayne-Columbia City, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise. Before joining Office Pride, Stephanie Farnsworth worked in finished vehicle logistics inventory and as a respiratory therapist....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Homestead’s Frey inks with Saint Francis volleyball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School volleyball standout Kendal Frey made her college choice official on Wednesday night as the Spartans senior signed to play at Saint Francis. This past fall Frey racked up 232 kills in helping lead Homestead to an overall record of 27-7.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished

WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse

A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Embassy Theatre announces winners from 2022 Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the winners from the 38th annual Festival of Trees Wednesday. The event represents the theater’s largest fundraising event. The six winners each took home the top spot for a different category:. Best DIY Craftmanship: “The Cardinal,” sponsored by D.O....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy