This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
wdrb.com
Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
spectrumnews1.com
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
wdrb.com
Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Louisville UPS driver who went viral on TikTok for reaction to snacks on porch meets homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A UPS driver who went viral on TikTok for his reaction to snacks left on the front porch of a Louisville home got to meet the family that made him famous. Dorian Young got excited when he found the snacks and drinks left out on the...
wdrb.com
Latest proposal for Louisville Gardens brings new hope for vacant building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows. A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
spectrumnews1.com
MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com
'Winter Wonderland' drive-thru holiday show to be held at Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shawnee Park is about to be filled with holiday cheer for the first-ever Winter Wonderland. More than 200,000 lights will illuminate the park for a free, drive-thru extravaganza. The theme of the event is "A Season of Peace." In addition to the lights, there will also...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
wdrb.com
NuLu restaurant's closure leaves employees frustrated, worried before holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing its doors after being in business for almost two years. Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Friday to the public. Its final day will be Saturday for a private event.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Wave 3
Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
wdrb.com
STORM POTENTIAL: Timing Out Waves & How Much Rain...
Don't leave home without your umbrella! As of today, we now have an annual deficit of -4.99" of rain in Louisville. We could clearly use the rain, and the pattern looks very busy in the coming days. Let's pick things up on future radar at 11 PM Tuesday. It shows thunderstorms still roaming around with downpours, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Those of you who live along and south of the parkways in Kentucky may see stronger storms because the atmosphere is milder and juicier.
wdrb.com
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
