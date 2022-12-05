Read full article on original website
Father seeks answers after his son's body was found in a blue tote bag in Roane County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been nearly a year since Joshua Bateman was located in a blue tote bag in a remote area of Roane County. A year, and still no answers. That's the part Joshua's father, Anthony, is so frustrated about. Joshua Bateman was found dead on January...
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
Car hits a tree, goes over an embankment, traps driver
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – At 7pm Wednesday, crews with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service were dispatched to Towe String Road south of Memorial Drive on a car wreck. The report came in that a car hit a tree. Upon arrival crews found that a car did hit a tree and ended up over the embankment with one victim in the car uninjured. The driver was unable to exit the car due to the lack of stability of the vehicle.
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
Mary Swicegood Galyon, Kingston
Mrs. Mary Swicegood Galyon, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1938, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Galyon was a retired seamstress from Roane Hosiery in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Swicegood and Nota Conley Swicegood; and several brothers and sisters.
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, KPD says. While commercial air tours have operated in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for years, until the near future, there has never been a set of guidelines for operating them. Catch Up...
Lawsuit filed against McMinn County deputy accused of killing dogs while searching home
From Local 3 News: A federal lawsuit has been filed against McMinn County, Sheriff Joe Guy, and Deputy Dalton Townsend. The lawsuit claims Deputy Townsend killed two dogs while searching the home of Erin Johnson, Adriana Wilkins, and Matthew Able. The lawsuit says the sheriff’s office was acting on a...
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
Watts Bar Nuclear Emergency Preparation
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected
Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officials responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to the...
Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The car involved was a Ford SUV, he said. “The vehicle ultimately struck the guardrail, flipped over and came to...
Anderson County Animal Shelter investigation report released by comptroller
The Tennessee Comptroller has completed its investigation into the Anderson County Animal Care and Control Department which manages the county's animal shelter.
One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown
TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022, Part Two
The Martin House, also known as the Lou Mar House was built around 1889 by David Getaz, a Swiss immigrant who studied in Paris. It later became the home of William H. Sterchi, one of the founders of Sterchi Bros. Furniture Company. It is one of the earliest homes still standing in North Knoxville. What began as a single family home, over time, changed hands and eventually became a tourist house with as many as 14 guest rooms. It later became an apartment house. In the 1990’s, major restoration began and it is now restored to a single family home.
Police reveal identity of Philadelphia’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city’s most notorious cold case: The victim’s identity.
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said "human error" led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl.
