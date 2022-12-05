ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

1450wlaf.com

Car hits a tree, goes over an embankment, traps driver

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – At 7pm Wednesday, crews with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service were dispatched to Towe String Road south of Memorial Drive on a car wreck. The report came in that a car hit a tree. Upon arrival crews found that a car did hit a tree and ended up over the embankment with one victim in the car uninjured. The driver was unable to exit the car due to the lack of stability of the vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Mary Swicegood Galyon, Kingston

Mrs. Mary Swicegood Galyon, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1938, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Galyon was a retired seamstress from Roane Hosiery in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Swicegood and Nota Conley Swicegood; and several brothers and sisters.
KINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, KPD says. While commercial air tours have operated in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for years, until the near future, there has never been a set of guidelines for operating them. Catch Up...
SHARPS CHAPEL, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Watts Bar Nuclear Emergency Preparation

Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected

Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The car involved was a Ford SUV, he said. “The vehicle ultimately struck the guardrail, flipped over and came to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown

TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
TURTLETOWN, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022, Part Two

The Martin House, also known as the Lou Mar House was built around 1889 by David Getaz, a Swiss immigrant who studied in Paris. It later became the home of William H. Sterchi, one of the founders of Sterchi Bros. Furniture Company. It is one of the earliest homes still standing in North Knoxville. What began as a single family home, over time, changed hands and eventually became a tourist house with as many as 14 guest rooms. It later became an apartment house. In the 1990’s, major restoration began and it is now restored to a single family home.
KNOXVILLE, TN

