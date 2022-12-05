Larry Dean Sweeden, age 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 18, 1942, in Sylacauga, Alabama, the son of Jack and Mary Dean Burleson Sweeden. Larry was a veteran serving with the US Navy. He retired from UCOR. He was a lifelong member of Robertsville Baptist Church where for many years he played the piano for the Adult Singles Sunday School Class. He also served years with the food ministry of the church, Tabitha’s Table. He enjoyed running, hunting and was quite the prankster. He also enjoyed organizing and participating in his annual Navy reunions with shipmates that served aboard the USS Camp DER 251.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO