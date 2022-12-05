Read full article on original website
Larry Dean Sweeden, Oak Ridge
Larry Dean Sweeden, age 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 18, 1942, in Sylacauga, Alabama, the son of Jack and Mary Dean Burleson Sweeden. Larry was a veteran serving with the US Navy. He retired from UCOR. He was a lifelong member of Robertsville Baptist Church where for many years he played the piano for the Adult Singles Sunday School Class. He also served years with the food ministry of the church, Tabitha’s Table. He enjoyed running, hunting and was quite the prankster. He also enjoyed organizing and participating in his annual Navy reunions with shipmates that served aboard the USS Camp DER 251.
Community Invited to Attend Inaugural Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day Event December 6th
JROTC Programs recognized from Anderson County High School, Clinton High School, and Oak Ridge High School. Everyone is invited to attend the inaugural Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day Event scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the gym of the Clinton Community Center.
Wilma “Cookie” Ryans, Harriman
Mrs. Wilma “Cookie” Ryans, age 78, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 3, 1944, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Ryans was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman and the Laurel Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also played the piano for several different area churches over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Frank Cook & Pauline Katherine Parks Cook; husband, Lloyd Ryans; children, Donna Ryans Green, Tony Haverland, and Dana Ryans Hall; and sister, Fran Bain.
Elizabeth Anne Presswood McCallie, Kingston
Elizabeth Anne Presswood McCallie age 75 of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. Elizabeth was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church. She attended Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she graduated with a master’s degree in education. Her goal in life was to make sure each student knew that they were loved and had great worth. She loved the mountains of East TN, but most of all she loved her family and her students.
Claude Gene McCuiston, Clinton
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family on December 7, 2022. Claude was born on October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.
Una P. Simmons Gouge, 97, Harriman
Una P. Simmons Gouge age 97 of Harriman, Passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. She belonged to Walnut Hill Baptist Church since 1952. Una was Roane County Mother of the year in 1989. She worked for 35 years for 5 insurance agencies and also volunteered at the Harriman Hospital Gift Shop for 17 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands James Landon Simmons Sr., and Edward Gouge, son Melvin Page, mother Lydia Branam, stepfather Dyke Branam, half-brother Paul Branam, sister Helen Harmon, brother Bud Buford Plemens, and daughter in law Donna Simmons.
Earlene Smith, 94, Rockwood
Mrs. Earlene Smith, age 94, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home after a long illness with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on January 8, 1928, in Piper, Alabama. Earlene was a homemaker, and her greatest joy was attending church. She always went to the Church of God. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Nellie Pack of Evarts, Kentucky, and husband, Estil Smith, sons, Terry Smith and Larry Smith.
Josephine Hamby McGhee, Harriman
Mrs. Josephine Hamby McGhee, age 81 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Wartburg. Josephine worked at Roane/Burlington Hosiery in Harriman for many years. She was a faithful member of Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church and a former member of Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church. The only thing she loved more than her family was the Lord.
Veronica Goans, Knoxville
Veronica Goans age 31, of Knoxville, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born June 14, 1991, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Farragut High School. Throughout her life, she loved to color and was always willing to help others in need. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lillie Grace Goans, and her mother, Dorothy Currie.
Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, Kingston
Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1945, in Roane County and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family and was a wonderful caregiver for many of them. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, William B. Pesterfield; daughter, Regina L. Haymond; parents, Frank A. Grigsby & Ella G. Grigsby; siblings, George Grigsby, Mary Kyle, Robert Grigsby, Frankie Childs, Margaret Bruglio, Betty McDaniel.
Bradyn Sandlin, 18, Kingston
Bradyn Sandlin, age 18, of Kingston passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at UT Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born August 21, 2004, in Oak Ridge and was a 2022 graduate of Roane County High School. Bradyn had just completed his first semester at Roane State Community College. He was presently employed by Taco Bell in Kingston. He enjoyed listening to music, and playing video games, and loved animals, especially cats. Preceded in death by his mother, Tara Poole; great-grandfather, Melvin Page; great-grandmother, Linda Sandlin.
Shirley J. Davis, Lancing
Shirley J. Davis, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Shirley loved Jesus and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She loved to get together with family and play guitar and sing hymns and work on her word search puzzles.
Travis Wade Smith, Rocky Top
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1990, in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT Sports, fishing, hunting, and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith, and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
