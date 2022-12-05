ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA

Thunder and OG&E Honor Shawnee Police Officer

Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford is December OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient. OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford from the Shawnee Police Department as the December OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Friday, Dec. 9, 12 p.m., 912 E Independence St., Shawnee. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Lozano-Stafford with a donation to the Shawnee Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.
SHAWNEE, OK

