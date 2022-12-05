Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Thunder and OG&E Honor Shawnee Police Officer
Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford is December OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient. OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford from the Shawnee Police Department as the December OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Friday, Dec. 9, 12 p.m., 912 E Independence St., Shawnee. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Lozano-Stafford with a donation to the Shawnee Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.
Content Standards meetings for arts and humanities, social studies set this week
Members of the public interested in learning more about Idaho Content Standards for social studies, arts and humanities will have the opportunity to listen to the review committees’ meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14. The post Content Standards meetings for arts and humanities, social studies set this week appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0