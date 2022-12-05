Read full article on original website
NPR
Will China's protests mark a new political awakening?
China's protests renewed focus on the changing social contract between the country's young generation and its aging rulers. Will young people's rare show of defiance mark a new political awakening?. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. This week, China took steps to move away from its draconian zero-COVID policy - this less...
NPR
What Iran's execution of a prisoner linked to recent protests means for demonstrators
This week, Iran executed a man linked to nationwide protests that have been going on for months after what human rights groups call a "sham trial." Will it cause anti-regime protesters to back down?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Iran held its first execution linked to nationwide anti-government protests there. Mohsen Shekari...
NPR
Saudi Arabia will host Xi Jinping in a milestone moment for China-Saudi relations
Saudi Arabia hosts Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a regional summit that echoes the trip President Biden made there in July and highlights the competition for influence in the Gulf. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Saudi Arabia has a whole lot of oil. China has a whole lot of everything else, which...
NPR
Dozens arrested in Germany under suspicion of a plot to overthrow the government
German authorities say they expect to make more arrests as they investigate an alleged plot to overthrow the government there. Thousands of police officers carried out raids throughout Germany yesterday. They arrested more than two dozen people suspected of planning to break into the seat of Germany's government, attack political leaders and seize control of the country. Among those arrested, an aristocrat, a soldier and a former member of parliament. We're joined now by Constanze Stelzenmuller. She is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert on German foreign and security policy. Constanza, thanks for being here.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
NPR
A convicted arms dealer returns to Russia in Griner prisoner swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way back to her family after being released from a Russian prison. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home, after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. MARTIN:...
NPR
A look into one of 50 thousand war crimes under investigation in Ukraine
There are 50 thousand war crimes under investigation in Ukraine. NPR looked into just one case — the death of a man — and what it might take to find justice. Fifty thousand investigations have been opened into alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine - 50,000 - hospital bombings, kidnappings, executions of unarmed Ukrainian civilians. Fifty thousand is a number that's hard to comprehend on its own. Oleksandra Matviichuk heads the Center for Civil Liberties. She's one of the recipients of this year's Nobel Peace Prize. She believes the numbers obscure the scale of the loss.
NPR
A new law in Russia is Putin's latest attack on LGBTQ rights
It's been nearly a decade since Russian President Vladimir Putin's first attack on LGBTQ rights in the country, and that crackdown is intensifying. Just this week, he signed a law that makes it illegal to spread so-called propaganda about non-traditional sexual relations. It's an expansion of a similar ban that Russia instituted back in 2013. To understand some of the roots of Russia's anti-LGBTQ laws, I'm joined now by Dan Healey. He's a professor of Russian history at the University of Oxford. Welcome.
NPR
Olexandra Matviichuk is fighting for accountability for war crimes in Ukraine
Nobel Peace Prize winner and Ukrainian human rights lawyer Olexandra Matviichuk speaks with NPR's Morning Edition about Russian war crimes and accountability. A recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize says she is determined to record the atrocities of war. Olexandra Matviichuk heads the Centre for Civil Liberties based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
NPR
With Title 42 set to end, questions loom about the future of migrants and asylum
Here in the U.S., a pandemic-era policy that's been used to remove thousands of migrants from this country is set to end later this month. But the legal battle over this is not over. And the looming deadline has revived a fight over asylum and border security. Here's NPR's Joel Rose.
NPR
Journalist once detained by Iran reacts to WNBA star Brittney Griner's release
After being held for almost 10 months in Russia, Brittney Griner is on a plane on her way back to her loved ones. President Biden announced the WNBA star's release this morning. Griner was arrested at a Russian airport back in February on minor drug charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and had recently been moved to a penal colony. To secure her release, the U.S. swapped a notorious Russian arms dealer. He's now been returned to Russia. No one can get inside Brittney Griner's head right now or know exactly what she's been through, but Jason Rezaian comes close. The Washington Post reporter was detained in an Iranian prison for 544 days. He was released in 2016, also in a prisoner exchange. Jason Rezaian joins me now. Hey, Jason.
'I decided to run': Survivors recount escape from DR Congo massacre
In a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Eric, Samuel, Tuyisenge and Florence recounted walking for miles to flee a horrific rebel attack on their village. Fleeing for their lives, Eric and other villagers walked 40 to 60 kilometres (25 to 37 miles) across the hills to the Mungote camp in Kitshanga district.
NPR
Peru has a new president after Pedro Castillo was removed for rebellion
Peru has a new president this morning. Authorities deposed and then detained the former president after he tried to dissolve the Congress there. Several things happened yesterday in the South American nation. President Pedro Castillo was facing impeachment. He suddenly went on television and said he was putting the Congress out of business. Lawmakers, security forces and the courts did not go along and removed him instead. Reporter Simeon Tegel has been covering Lima for years. He's there in the seaside capital where all this happened. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Italy's prime minister sues journalist for defamation
Italian journalist Roberto Saviano has lived under police protection since 2006 following death threats for his book, "Gomorrah." It's about the Neapolitan mafia. Now the government providing him that protection is putting him on trial. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new hard-right prime minister, is suing Saviano for defamation.
NPR
New York Times employees engaged in its largest newsroom work stoppage in decades
More than 1,100 members of the union representing the journalists at The New York Times walked out on their jobs yesterday. They picketed the paper's Manhattan headquarters. It was the largest newsroom work stoppage in decades, forcing editors to scramble to put out news coverage. Here's NPR's David Folkenflik. DAVID...
Taiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting with a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
NPR
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party
Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving her party to register as an independent. The decision shakes up the power dynamic in the closely divided U.S. Senate. Kyrsten Sinema, a United States senator from Arizona, is leaving the Democratic Party. Here's the way she put it in a video she released.
NPR
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
NPR
How Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to register as an independent affects the Senate
Arizonia Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. What does this mean for the Senate's balance of power?. This week, the news of Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock winning reelection in the Georgia runoff seemed to solidify a slightly more comfortable two-seat majority in the Senate to push through Democrats', including President Biden's, agenda. So how might a big political announcement today shift that calculus?
