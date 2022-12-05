Read full article on original website
NPR
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
A new scientific survey takes a close look at the ability of parrots to mimic human words and phrases. You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Huh. Really?. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That...
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Madeline wrote to LA county officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a...
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead
HONG CHAU: (As Liz) Charlie, your blood pressure is 238 over 134. BRENDAN FRASER: (As Charlie) Sorry. CHAU: (As Liz) Stop saying you're sorry. Go to the hospital. You have congestive heart failure. If you don't go to the hospital, you'll be dead by the weekend. MARTÍNEZ: Brendan Fraser plays...
Reporter Lloyd Newman, known for Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43
Lloyd Newman, one of the reporters of the documentary Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43. The documentary aired on this program almost 30 years ago. Almost 30 years ago on this program, we introduced listeners to two boys from Chicago. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "GHETTO LIFE 101") LEALAN...
The Internet is losing it over the second season of 'The White Lotus'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos about the second season of "The White Lotus" and why the internet can't stop coming up with theories about the finale. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Season 2 of the HBO mystery-drama "The White Lotus" wraps up this weekend. It...
A documentary shows never-before-seen footage 50 years after Neil Young's 'Harvest'
NEIL YOUNG: (Singing) I want to live. I want to give. I've been a miner for a heart of gold. BIANCULLI: Fifty years ago, Neil Young released his album "Harvest," which includes such classic songs as "Heart Of Gold," "Old Man," "Alabama" and "The Needle And The Damage Done." A new documentary presents, for the first time, footage shot when he was making that album. The movie is called "Harvest Time," and it's now in theaters. In this clip from it, Neil Young is at a radio station.
Netflix releases the long-awaited documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan'
Netflix released three episodes of the long-awaited documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their love story in the series. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have produced a new Netflix documentary series about themselves. It's called "Harry & Meghan." And its first three episodes are streaming now, with three more episodes to come next week.
Swear words in different languages have one thing in common
Swear words lack the consonant sounds l, r, w and y across several languages -- including Chinese, English and Spanish, according to a new study from researchers at Royal Holloway, University of London.
Selma Blair says doctors thought her MS symptoms were ‘psychosomatic’
Selma Blair has opened up about receiving her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and said it was a “relief” after years of health issues.The Cruel Intentions actor said doctors assumed her symptoms were psychological and would not give her “any real neurological tests”.Blair, 50, received her diagnosis in 2018 after many years of illness. She first began experiencing fatigue, pain and mood swings when she was a child.Speaking to BBC 100 Women, the actor said: “[The doctors] would say, ‘OK, what kind of trauma have you had?’ ‘We do think this is psychosomatic.’ But without any real neurological tests.”Once...
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
Movie Review: 'Empire of Light'
"Empire of Light" is director Sam Mendes' tribute to cinema. Actress Olivia Colman plays a slowly unraveling employee at Britain's Empire Theater in the 1980s. Cinematic nostalgia comes in all shapes and sizes this holiday season. Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is about how he became a filmmaker. The comedy "Babylon" will soon offer a portrait of Hollywood in the Roaring '20s. And today we have "Empire Of Light," which critic Bob Mondello says is set almost entirely inside a grand old movie palace.
'Harry and Meghan' gets harsh review
Even even newspapers critical of the monarchy didn't like the couple's approach either to telling their story in the new Netflix documentary. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have more to say about why they left the royal family. And they're saying it in a Netflix series. NPR London correspondent and royal watcher Frank Langfitt is here. Hey there, Frank.
How the video game 'The Callisto Protocol' uses immersive audio to scare players
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) You know they call Callisto the dead moon?. That sound is from the new horror video game The Callisto Protocol. It comes from the director of an acclaimed sci-fi horror game called Dead Space. NPR's Bryant Denton reports on how the sounds of the game are at least as scary as its gory visuals. So just a warning - we're going to play some of them next.
After a cancer diagnosis, he put his life on pause and moved in with his parents
William Cummings moved back home with his parents after college didn't work out the first time. After he was diagnosed with cancer, his parents became his caregivers. We've been visiting multigenerational households on this program, and this is a story of a student in such a household who had to put his life plans on hold. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima.
Recent tech layoffs cause fears of another dot-com bust
Meta, Amazon and Twitter have all announced job cuts in recent weeks, adding to a growing list of tech layoffs. Are we headed for another dot-com bust, which helped create the recession back in the early 2000s? Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator take a look.
Chaos reigns at Twitter as Musk manages 'by whims'
Tech journalist Casey Newton says Elon Musk did not inherit a company in crisis — but after massive layoffs and upheaval the social media giant is losing money and Musk is warning of bankruptcy. Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S. Twitter's former safety chief...
