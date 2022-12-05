ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson

Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson has been fired, according to tennesseetitans.com. Robinson has been with the Titans since 2016. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the remainder of the season, adds tennesseetitans.com. Cowden has been with the Titans for seven years. Tennesseetitans.com...
