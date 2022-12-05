Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
Which is Cheaper: Wood Burning Stove or Central Heating?
Even if you have central heating, consider the merits of wood burning stoves as energy costs rise.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Generac and DR Generators Recalled Over Safety Issues
Portable generators are extremely useful for many situations, but can occasionally be dangerous, too. On Nov. 10, 2022, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of over 320,000 Generac and DR brand portable generators sold between 2013 and 2021 due to consumer injury from a dangerous handle design.
What Happens to Your House if You Don't Turn the Heating On?
Amid the cost of living crisis, Americans are choosing to keep their heating off. But, could it cause damage to your home?
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
BHG
How to Safely Store Cleaning Supplies
Even if you stock natural cleaning products, chances are you still have at least a few chemicals in your home and they should be treated with care. Powerful household cleaners do a good job of keeping counters and floors clean but where and how you store them is important, especially if you have little ones or furry friends in your home. Plus, knowing where they are at all times and making them easily accessible may motivate you to clean more often. Follow these tips on how and where to organize cleaning supplies.
findingfarina.com
Can Home Window Tint Reduce Energy Costs?
No matter how much your energy provider raises rates, the cost of heating and cooling your home is a fact of life. Using less energy can save you significant money each year. Many homeowners choose to install window tint to help them accomplish their goals. Home window tint basically works...
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
studyfinds.org
New navigation system accurate to within 4 INCHES could make GPS obsolete
DELFT, Netherlands — A new hybrid optical wireless network is more accurate than GPS and can track vehicles in crowded cities to within four inches!. Self-driving cars may soon dominate the roadways of the future, which could be a scary prospect using today’s currently unreliable and unsynchronized global navigation satellite systems. Dutch researchers at Delft University of Technology and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam say American GPS and European Galileo navigation networks rely on satellite systems which often have their signals blocked or reflected through a phenomenon known as multipath propagation.
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Bitec Announces New ElastoPav™ Sealing Compound for Roof Flashings
Bitec Inc., a manufacturer of waterproofing and roofing membranes, has launched ElastoPav, an advanced premium sealant for roof flashings. The high quality, professional-grade flashing compound offers professional roofers a fast-curing seal that can adhere to most any surface and withstand the most extreme temperatures — from -40°F to 200°F. Primarily used for rooftop prep phase for pitch pans and pipe penetrations, this new product is a solution for roof repairs, both vertical and horizontal, and sealing around chimneys, gutters, and roofing edges.
How Much Does It Cost To Install An EV Car Charger In Your Home?
Today, we see more electric vehicles on the road than ever before. Before buying a Tesla, find out how much it costs to install an EV charger in your home.
What You Should Know About Gas Heating Before Buying A House
Did you find a listing you love, but the home has gas heating? Here is what to know about the system before buying the house.
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
heckhome.com
3 Reasons To Replace Your Residential Heating System
Combating the freezing temperatures of winter is something most homeowners are passionate about. Trying to keep the inside of a home warm without a functional heating unit can be challenging. Instead of allowing the internal temperature of your home to become frigid this winter, you should think about replacing your existing heating system.
House Digest
New York, NY
72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 1