ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NASA capsule makes final trip around moon, then heads home

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WwwF_0jY64tOr00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.

Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.

Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers in Houston, Orion beamed back photos of a close-up moon and a crescent Earth — Earthrise — in the distance.

“Orion now has its sights set on home,” said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

The capsule also passed over the landing sites of Apollo 12 and 14. But at 6,000 miles (9,600 kilometers) up, it was too high to make out the descent stages of the lunar landers or anything else left behind by astronauts more than a half-century ago. During a similar flyover two weeks ago, it was too dark for pictures. This time, it was daylight.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

Deputy chief flight director Zebulon Scoville said nearby craters and other geologic features would be visible in any pictures, but little else.

“It will be more of a tip of the hat and a historical nod to the past,” Scoville told reporters last week.

The three-week test flight has exceeded expectations so far, according to officials. But the biggest challenge still lies ahead: hitting the atmosphere at more than 30 times the speed of sound and surviving the fiery reentry.

Orion blasted off Nov. 16 on the debut flight of NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, the Space Launch System or SLS.

The next flight — as early as 2024 — will attempt to carry four astronauts around the moon. The third mission, targeted for 2025, will feature the first lunar landing by astronauts since the Apollo moon program ended 50 years ago this month.

Apollo 17 rocketed away Dec. 7, 1972, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, carrying Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ron Evans. Cernan and Schmitt spent three days on the lunar surface, the longest stay of the Apollo era, while Evans orbited the moon. Only Schmitt is still alive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia has brought renewed attention to the case of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.  Griner’s case received outsized media attention compared to Whelan given her status as a star women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medalist. […]
WGN Radio

Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Thirty-nine House Republicans joined all Democrats in passing a bill on Thursday that enshrines protections for same-sex marriage on the federal level, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The measure, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. All Democrats supported the measure and one Republican — Rep. Burgess […]
IOWA STATE
WGN Radio

Will Perdue on the Bulls being in 12th place in the East

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what the Bulls need to do to correct their rocky start to the 2022-2023 season. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal

The White House stressed on Thursday that it is committed to bringing home former Marine Paul Whelan and will remain vigilant over Viktor Bout’s release amid a backlash of criticism over a prisoner swap deal that released WNBA star Brittney Griner from months of detention in Russia. In exchange for the release of Griner, the […]
WGN Radio

New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again

President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Chicago Sky head coach James Wade: Brittney Griner is a gentle giant

Chicago Sky General Manager and head coach James Wade joins John Williams to talk about WNBA star Brittney Griner being released from a Russian prison after a prisoner swap with Russia. Coach Wade tells us about coaching Brittney Griner, why so many WNBA players play overseas, what we should know about Brittney on and off […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law enforcement

Lingering divisions from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot were on full display Tuesday when legislative leaders presented the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement personnel who protected the Capitol during last year’s attack. In a moment that drew widespread attention, family members of former Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick — who died one day after […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN Radio

Conservatives ramp up pressure on McConnell to block spending bill

Senate conservatives are trying to tighten the screws on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and other GOP colleagues in hopes of blocking a year-end omnibus spending bill, threatening to drag out the floor debate right up until Christmas if necessary. The new push from conservatives to instead pass a stop-gap spending bill freezing federal […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy