Effective: 2022-12-09 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-10 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Accumulations south of Highway 26 west of Colfax will be an inch or less. Snow will transition to rain early Saturday morning for western Whitman county. * WHERE...Tekoa, Uniontown, Rosalia, Colfax, Moscow, Oakesdale, Pullman, La Crosse, Plummer, Genesee, and Potlatch. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO