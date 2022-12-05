USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Houston (21) 8-0 757 1 2. Texas (4) 6-0 736 2 3. Virginia 7-0 706 3 4. Purdue (6) 8-0 697 5 5. Connecticut 9-0 651 6 6. Kansas 8-1 572 9 7. Tennessee 7-1 525 13 8. Arkansas 7-1 499 11 9. Arizona 7-1 490 4 10. Alabama 7-1 442 14 11. Indiana 7-1 384 8 12. Baylor 6-2 382 10 13. Maryland 8-0 372 22 14. Auburn 8-0 338 19 15. Duke 8-2 333 16 16. Kentucky 6-2 326 18 17. Illinois 6-2 294 17 18. UCLA 7-2 267 21 18. Gonzaga 5-3 267 12 20. Iowa State 7-1 239 23 21. Creighton 6-3 226 7 22. San Diego State 6-2 141 24 23. Ohio State 6-2 68 25 24. Iowa 6-1 57 NR 25. TCU 6-1 45 NR

Dropped Out: No. 15 North Carolina (5-4); No. 20 Michigan State (5-4).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (8-0) 42; Virginia Tech (8-1) 39; Miami (Fla.) (8-1) 35; North Carolina (5-4) 22; Charleston (8-1) 21; Texas Tech (5-2) 19; Wisconsin (6-2) 18; West Virginia (6-2) 10; Marquette (6-3) 10; Rutgers (6-2) 7; Xavier (6-3) 6; Kansas State (7-1) 6; UNLV (8-0) 5; New Mexico (7-0) 5; Michigan State (5-4) 5; Utah State (7-0) 4; Memphis (6-2) 3; Oklahoma (6-2) 2; Missouri (9-0) 2.

