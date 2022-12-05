ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

USA Today Top 25 Poll

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Houston (21) 8-0 757 1
2. Texas (4) 6-0 736 2
3. Virginia 7-0 706 3
4. Purdue (6) 8-0 697 5
5. Connecticut 9-0 651 6
6. Kansas 8-1 572 9
7. Tennessee 7-1 525 13
8. Arkansas 7-1 499 11
9. Arizona 7-1 490 4
10. Alabama 7-1 442 14
11. Indiana 7-1 384 8
12. Baylor 6-2 382 10
13. Maryland 8-0 372 22
14. Auburn 8-0 338 19
15. Duke 8-2 333 16
16. Kentucky 6-2 326 18
17. Illinois 6-2 294 17
18. UCLA 7-2 267 21
18. Gonzaga 5-3 267 12
20. Iowa State 7-1 239 23
21. Creighton 6-3 226 7
22. San Diego State 6-2 141 24
23. Ohio State 6-2 68 25
24. Iowa 6-1 57 NR
25. TCU 6-1 45 NR

Dropped Out: No. 15 North Carolina (5-4); No. 20 Michigan State (5-4).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (8-0) 42; Virginia Tech (8-1) 39; Miami (Fla.) (8-1) 35; North Carolina (5-4) 22; Charleston (8-1) 21; Texas Tech (5-2) 19; Wisconsin (6-2) 18; West Virginia (6-2) 10; Marquette (6-3) 10; Rutgers (6-2) 7; Xavier (6-3) 6; Kansas State (7-1) 6; UNLV (8-0) 5; New Mexico (7-0) 5; Michigan State (5-4) 5; Utah State (7-0) 4; Memphis (6-2) 3; Oklahoma (6-2) 2; Missouri (9-0) 2.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy