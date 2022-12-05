USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Houston (21)
|8-0
|757
|1
|2. Texas (4)
|6-0
|736
|2
|3. Virginia
|7-0
|706
|3
|4. Purdue (6)
|8-0
|697
|5
|5. Connecticut
|9-0
|651
|6
|6. Kansas
|8-1
|572
|9
|7. Tennessee
|7-1
|525
|13
|8. Arkansas
|7-1
|499
|11
|9. Arizona
|7-1
|490
|4
|10. Alabama
|7-1
|442
|14
|11. Indiana
|7-1
|384
|8
|12. Baylor
|6-2
|382
|10
|13. Maryland
|8-0
|372
|22
|14. Auburn
|8-0
|338
|19
|15. Duke
|8-2
|333
|16
|16. Kentucky
|6-2
|326
|18
|17. Illinois
|6-2
|294
|17
|18. UCLA
|7-2
|267
|21
|18. Gonzaga
|5-3
|267
|12
|20. Iowa State
|7-1
|239
|23
|21. Creighton
|6-3
|226
|7
|22. San Diego State
|6-2
|141
|24
|23. Ohio State
|6-2
|68
|25
|24. Iowa
|6-1
|57
|NR
|25. TCU
|6-1
|45
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 15 North Carolina (5-4); No. 20 Michigan State (5-4).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (8-0) 42; Virginia Tech (8-1) 39; Miami (Fla.) (8-1) 35; North Carolina (5-4) 22; Charleston (8-1) 21; Texas Tech (5-2) 19; Wisconsin (6-2) 18; West Virginia (6-2) 10; Marquette (6-3) 10; Rutgers (6-2) 7; Xavier (6-3) 6; Kansas State (7-1) 6; UNLV (8-0) 5; New Mexico (7-0) 5; Michigan State (5-4) 5; Utah State (7-0) 4; Memphis (6-2) 3; Oklahoma (6-2) 2; Missouri (9-0) 2.
