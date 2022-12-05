Read full article on original website
Detroit DoorDash Driver Shares Video of Cockroach Infestation at Popeyes, Restaurant Closed
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
WILX-TV
Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Could It Beeee Anymore Adorable? ‘Friends’ Village At Bronner’s Frankenmuth
'Friends' was a very highly rated show with Michiganders (like every other state in the US) from 1994-2004. Still today, you can't swing a 'smelly cat' without finding re-run marathons on TV. Now, our very own World's Largest Christmas Store, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland is selling something amazing for your holiday...
WNEM
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
WNEM
Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game
Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years but still, we’ll take it
Winter Blast – Free Event Returns to Royal Oak in 2023
Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America
The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board
Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
These generous Lansing-area places are offering free Christmas gifts
Here’s some stores and events where you can find a Christmas gift without any financial worries.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit vet dies in car crash
Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend
