Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
US 103.1

Winter Blast – Free Event Returns to Royal Oak in 2023

Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
SAGINAW, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America

The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board

Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

