Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on 1st Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
‘Why did you have to kill her?’ Family, police seek answers in Birmingham mother of 4′s deadly ambush
In just a few weeks, Kiara Holcombe’s family will mark the first Christmas without the Birmingham mother of four. The 32-year-old woman was pulling out of the driveway of her Titusville home on July 8 when she was fatally ambushed by a masked gunman. Holcombe left behind four children,...
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
wbrc.com
BPD: Shots fired at officers executing narcotics search warrant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 7, Birmingham Police Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 6000 block of Princeton Avenue. Police say as officers began to enter the residence, shots were fired at the officers. They did not return fire. No one was injured. Police say at...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
trussvilletribune.com
Law enforcement investigates double homicide in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North. Community members also called 9-1-1 to advise someone had been shot at the location.
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
2 arrested after suspect fires gun at officers during search warrant in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a suspect reportedly fired a gun at officers Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were serving a drug search warrant in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue SW when the suspect opened fire at the officers before 11 a.m. No […]
wbrc.com
Police looking for suspects after man shot multiple times at apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are currently looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed while visiting friends at an apartment complex on 33rd Street in what is the county’s 21st homicide this year. Tuscaloosa Police homicide investigators say the victim was 22-year-old Larry Maddix, Jr....
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
Man who allegedly tried to kill Moody police officer with car caught in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and […]
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Man convicted in DUI head-on crash that killed 61-year-old Hoover woman
A St. Clair County man has been convicted in a head-on DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old woman in Jefferson County two years ago. A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Swader guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2020 in the death of Janice Denise White of Hoover.
61-year-old man found dead after house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire where a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived to the 1600 block of 34th Street SW where they found William Kenneth Smith, 61, unresponsive inside the home around 2:41 a.m. At 3:14 a.m., he was pronounced dead. […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
