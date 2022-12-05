ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsville, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on 1st Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BPD: Shots fired at officers executing narcotics search warrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 7, Birmingham Police Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 6000 block of Princeton Avenue. Police say as officers began to enter the residence, shots were fired at the officers. They did not return fire. No one was injured. Police say at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
trussvilletribune.com

Law enforcement investigates double homicide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North. Community members also called 9-1-1 to advise someone had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for suspects after man shot multiple times at apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are currently looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed while visiting friends at an apartment complex on 33rd Street in what is the county’s 21st homicide this year. Tuscaloosa Police homicide investigators say the victim was 22-year-old Larry Maddix, Jr....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

61-year-old man found dead after house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire where a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived to the 1600 block of 34th Street SW where they found William Kenneth Smith, 61, unresponsive inside the home around 2:41 a.m. At 3:14 a.m., he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy