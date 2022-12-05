ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top six most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Nov. 27

A house in Morro Bay that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the last two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $764.
MORRO BAY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
MORRO BAY, CA
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AVILA BEACH, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals

Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy