San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach the week of Nov. 27?
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the past two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $740,833. The average price per square foot ended up at $506.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 9 most expensive homes sell for in Arroyo Grande the week of Nov. 27?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million, $468 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Nov. 27?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past two weeks. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $640,333. The average price per square foot ended up at $377.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top six most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Nov. 27
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the last two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $764.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Paso Robles the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles in the past two weeks was $356. That’s $111 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Cambria, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $929.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home
The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Discount store Five Below announces grand opening for new SLO store
Discount shoppers, rejoice — Five Below has set an opening date for its new San Luis Obispo store. The new store is set to open in the Madonna Plaza on Friday, according to a sign posted on the building on Wednesday. The business has taken over the spot previously...
More holiday events to choose from for the second weekend in a row
The Central Coast continues to celebrate holiday cheer for the second weekend in a row through various holiday festivities for the community to choose from.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
Trial to decide future of 2,400-acre Wild Cherry Canyon has ended. Here’s what’s next
PG&E is battling a home developer over its lease for the land.
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade canceled
The City of Morro Bay has canceled its annual Lighted Boat Parade because of the anticipated rain and wind.
3 Paso Robles wines make list of top 100 to stash in your cellar, Wine Enthusiast says
These wines will be best enjoyed over the next decade and beyond.
Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities
After a unanimous vote at the Lompoc City Council, fees will be reinstated for late payments on city utility bills beginning April 2023. The post Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
kclu.org
Location, location, location: Some in the Tri-Counties got a little rain, while others got a lot
It was mostly light rainfall for the Central and South Coasts during the last five days, but the totals are impressive for some spots. The mountains in the Tri-Counties had the highest rainfall totals. Cuesta Grade recorded nearly 5.8” of rain, and San Marcos Pass had 4.8”. The...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals
Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
