Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date

By Chad Krispinsky
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL has announced a schedule change for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game in week 15.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 17, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. as the second of three games to be played that day.

After five months, QB Baker Mayfield released by Panthers, per report

The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. followed by the Browns/Ravens matchup. The night-cap features the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.

Earlier this season, the Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20.

