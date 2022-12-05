ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Jay Dale Hoffmeister

Jay Dale Hoffmeister, 62, of Brown County, Ind. passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1960 in Helena, Mont. the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Hoffmeister. Jay worked for many years as a supervisor at Falcon Industries, where he was very well respected...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
David L. Weddle

David L. Weddle, age 79 passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home in Helmsburg. He was a life-long resident of Brown County. David was born Dec. 16, 1942 in Brown County, to his parents, the late Clarence A. and Goldie E. (Richards) Weddle. He attended Helmsburg High School.
HELMSBURG, IN
AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus

AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
COLUMBUS, IN
Town OK’s nearly $126K for new police equipment

The Nashville Town Council has approved the use of $125,900 in cumulative capital development (CCD) funds for the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. Town council voted unanimously on Nov. 19 to use the funds to get the police department “caught up” with necessary equipment, Town Council President Nancy Crocker said.
NASHVILLE, IN

