Portland metro area breaks snowfall record with Sunday dusting

By John Ross Ferrara
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Portland metro area’s first snowfall of the season set a record for Dec. 4, with an official tenth of an inch recorded at Portland International Airport.

Photos: First 2022-23 snow in Portland metro

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the dusting broke the region’s previous record of trace amounts of snow recorded in 1980. Higher-elevation areas in the West Hills, she said, saw between 1 and 2 inches. According to National Weather Service data, areas of Mount Hood saw another 6 to 12 inches of snow on Sunday.

Where snow fell across the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. | KOIN 6

Monday is forecast to remain cold and dry, with a high of 42 and a low of 35 degrees. Spots of drizzle will be possible throughout the day Tuesday.

“Monday continues to dry with sunny skies,” Bayern said. “There are likely slippery, icy spots on elevated or untreated roads since we are starting out so cold.”

