HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the last few years, the Hawthorne Hornets have gone from the plucky underdog to a 1A juggernaut in Florida high school football. Under head coach and Hawthorne alum Cornelius Ingram, Hawthorne has made it to a third consecutive state championship game, and the Hornets believe this team can achieve ultimate glory for the first time.

HAWTHORNE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO