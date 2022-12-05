ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches High School State Rankings, Dec. 5

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

BOYS

CLASS 6A — 1. Lake Highlands (6-1); 2. North Crowley (11-2); 3. Summer Creek (7-2); 4. FB Elkins (8-2); 5. Mansfield Legacy (10-1); 6. Beaumont United (8-1); 7. Austin Westlake (12-2); 8. Arlington Martin (10-2); 9. Allen (12-4); 10. Hebron (9-4); 11. Byron Nelson (10-3); 12. Richardson (8-5); 13. Pearland Dawson (9-3); 14. Seven Lakes (11-4); 15. Cy Creek (7-4); 16. Tomball Memorial (10-0); 17. Stony Point (10-0); 18. Denton Guyer (6-2); 19. DeSoto (7-1); 20. South Grand Prairie (6-4); 21. Atascocita (8-5); 22. SA Brennan (8-6); 23. Round Rock (7-4); 24. Plano East (10-1); 25. Harker Heights (5-4)

CLASS 5A — 1. Dallas Kimball (5-2); 2. FB Marshall (9-2); 3. Mansfield Summit (9-2); 4. Amarillo (14-1); 5. Killeen Ellison (9-1); 6. Boerne Champion (12-1); 7. Manvel (6-4); 8. Lancaster (6-5); 9. Lufkin (9-0); 10. Frisco Wakeland (9-3); 11. Frisco Memorial (8-6); 12. Frisco Liberty (10-2); 13. Colleyville Heritage (9-3); 14. South Oak Cliff (4-2); 15. A&M Consolidated (8-4); 16. FW Wyatt (1-5); 17. Lovejoy (6-1); 18. Barbers Hill (8-4); 19. Mt Pleasant (8-0); 20. SA Wagner (6-6); 21. Midlothian (10-3); 22. Richland (7-1); 23. Birdville (4-4); 24. Flour Bluff (8-3); 25. SA Veterans Memorial (10-3)

CLASS 4A — 1. Dallas Carter (10-1); 2. Faith Family (10-0); 3. Silsbee (3-8); 4. Hirschi (1-5); 5. Houston Washington (2-3); 6. Boerne (5-2); 7. Houston Furr (4-0); 8. Sulphur Springs (8-2); 9. Stafford (10-1); 10. Canyon (6-1); 11. Dallas Pinkston (8-4); 12. Canyon Randall (5-5); 13. Iowa Colony (8-1); 14. Houston Yates (4-1); 15. Somerset (8-4); 16. Dallas Lincoln (5-8); 17. Hardin Jefferson (8-1); 18. Hamshire Fannett (6-3); 19. Waco Connally (4-2); 20. Wilmer Hutchins (3-5); 21. Hereford (4-2); 22. Bullard (12-2); 23. Bishop (7-3); 24. Gatesville (9-1); 25. Center (4-1)

CLASS 3A — 1. Dallas Madison (4-5); 2. Hitchcock (0-4); 3. SA Cole (5-7); 4. London (8-0); 5. Shallowater (5-0); 6. Lorena (8-0); 7. Peaster (5-2); 8. Ponder (9-1); 9. Diboll (0-0); 10. Brock (6-3); 11. Lytle (7-2); 12. City View (5-2); 13. MP Chapel Hill (8-2); 14. Mexia (7-2); 15. Holliday (5-0); 16. East Chambers (6-0); 17. Jefferson (6-0); 18. Franklin (0-2); 19. Mineola (3-2); 20. Orangefield (6-3); 21. Central Heights (5-5); 22. Childress (4-2); 23. Poth (0-0); 24. Gunter (9-0); 25. Crystal City (4-8)

CLASS 2A — 1. Clarendon (3-1); 2. Lipan (10-0); 3. LaPoynor (6-3); 4. Flatonia (4-0); 5. New Home (6-3); 6. Timpson (0-0); 7. New Deal (3-2); 8. Big Sandy (9-0); 9. Martins Mill (7-3); 10. Douglass (11-1); 11. Tolar (7-1); 12. Stockdale (0-6); 13. Beckville (3-0); 14. Seymour (6-1); 15. Frankston (3-3); 16. North Hopkins (6-5); 17. Floydada (9-1); 18. Port Aransas (6-3); 19. Reagan County (6-3); 20. Mumford (6-3); 21. Corrigan (5-1); 22. Olton (4-2); 23. Grapeland (2-2); 24. Hearne (7-1); 25. Wolfe City (5-3)

CLASS 1A — 1. Graford (9-0); 2. Irion County (0-0); 3. Jayton (3-0); 4. McMullen County (8-0); 5. Perrin Whitt (9-2); 6. Nazareth (3-2); 7. Texline (5-2); 8. Lorenzo (3-6); 9. Slidell (4-5); 10. Garden City (5-3); 11. Martinsville (11-2); 12. Brookeland (8-3); 13. Midway (9-3); 14. Dodd City (6-6); 15. San Perlita (3-6); 16. Abbott (0-0); 17. Whitharral (0-0); 18. Waelder (7-6); 19. Huckabay (5-3); 20. Grady (7-1); 21. Neches (7-5); 22. Laneville (5-3); 23. Eula (2-3); 24. Munday (5-1); 25. Electra (7-2)

GIRLS

CLASS 6A — 1. South Grand Prairie (8-3); 2. Pearland (14-1); 3. Summer Creek (13-1); 4. SA Clark (11-3); 5. Coppell (17-0); 6. Desoto (6-2); 7. SA Harlan (13-2); 8. Austin High (15-3); 9. Denton Braswell (11-2); 10. Lake Ridge (12-3); 11. Lewisville Hebron (9-3); 12. Little Elm (11-2); 13. SA Brennan (13-4); 14. Ft. Bend Austin (17-0); 15. Katy Cinco Ranch (12-1); 16. Beaumont Westbrook (18-1); 17. Laredo United South (11-2); 18. Cedar Hill (8-6); 19. Friendswood Clear Brook (10-4); 20. Tomball Memorial (16-4); 21. Mansfield Legacy (12-2); 22. Katy (15-1); 23. Allen (10-3; 24. Dallas Skyline (8-4); 25. CE King (13-1)

CLASS 5A — 1. Lubbock Monterey (11-2); 2. Amarillo High (14-1); 3. Wagner (10-3); 4. Mansfield Timberview (13-3); 5. Lubbock Cooper (11-2); 6. Fulshear (10-2); 7. Pflugerville (11-3); 8. Argyle (11-3); 9. Hendrickson (12-2); 10. Buda Hays (14-2); 11. FW Brewer (10-2); 12. Barbers Hill (15-5); 13. Frisco Lebanon Trail (12-2); 14. Amarillo Tascosa (12-2); 15. Frisco Liberty (6-4); 16. Midlothian Heritage (12-3); 17. CC Flour Bluff (12-2); 18. Manvel (13-7); 19. Montgomery (10-2); 20. McKinney North (10-4); 21. El Paso Burges (13-1); 22. Lubbock Coronado (10-3); 23. Edinburg Vela (10-4); 24. Liberty Hill (12-4); 25. Mount Pleasant (10-6)

CLASS 4A — 1. Glen Rose (16-0); 2. Fredericksburg (13-2); 3. Waco La Vega (13-3); 4. Hardin Jefferson (11-3); 5. Levelland (10-1); 6. Canyon (9-2); 7. Boerne (11-1); 8. Navasota (17-0); 9. Seminole (4-2); 10. Waco Connally (11-2); 11. Beeville Jones (9-4); 12. Stephenville (13-2); 13. Geronimo Navarro (13-3); 14. North Lamar (10-3); 15. Van Alstyne (13-3); 16. Lampasas (15-6); 17. Sunnyvale (12-3); 18. Marble Falls (8-4); 19. Sanger (7-4); 20. Kennedale (5-8); 21. Silsbee (8-0); 22. Wimberley (14-1); 23. Lubbock Estacado (7-3); 24. Canton (13-2); 25. Bishop (8-2)

CLASS 3A — 1. Fairfield (5-2); 2. Peaster (9-3); 3. Winnsboro (8-4); 4. Holliday (6-2); 5. Canadian (6-0); 6. Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1); 7. Pottsboro (13-1); 8. Bushland (2-0); 9. Edgewood (7-3); 10. Brock (12-3); 11. Wall (11-2); 12. Idalou (4-4); 13. Nacogdoches Central Heights (7-4); 14. Shallowater (5-4); 15. Gunter (8-4); 16. Mt Vernon (5-2); 17. Wichita Falls City View (9-2); 18. Lorena (10-3); 19. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill (4-2); 20. Columbus (5-2); 21. Aransas Pass (7-4); 22. Lyford (10-4); 23. Crystal City (9-5); 24. Mexia (8-5); 25. Tidehaven (13-3)

CLASS 2A — 1. New Home (12-2); 2. Sundown (9-1); 3. Nocona (8-0); 4. Martins Mill (7-3); 5. Lipan (12-3); 6. Gruver (6-3); 7. Panhandle (7-4); 8. Evadale (15-1); 9. Weimar (7-1); 10. Tenaha (9-2); 11. Chireno (13-2); 12. LaPoynor (11-2); 13. Farwell (4-3); 14. Goldthwaite (7-0); 15. Skidmore Tynan (14-0); 16. Windthorst (5-1); 17. Harper (7-1); 18. Dallardsville Big Sandy (10-2); 19. Cisco (7-2); 20. Muenster (9-4); 21. Woden (10-4); 22. Muenster (9-4); 23. Charlotte (10-5); 24. Seymour (10-0); 25. Hamilton (8-6)

CLASS 1A — 1. Huckabay (15-1); 2. Nazareth (10-4); 3. Neches (7-0); 4. Turkey Valley (9-2); 5. Slidell (9-0); 6. Dodd City (13-0); 7. Gordon (9-1); 8. Robert Lee (4-1); 9. Saltillo (10-2); 10. Sands (9-4); 11. Hermleigh (4-2); 12. Veribest (5-0); 13. Gorman (12-0); 14. Jayton (7-1); 15. Whiteface (6-1); 16. Irion County (3-1); 17. Westbrook (11-3); 18. Rocksprings (9-3); 19. McMullen County (4-3); 20. Moulton (7-5); 21. Borden County (6-2); 22. Roscoe Highland (3-1); 23. Iredell (4-0); 24. Spur (7-2); 25. Klondike (3-0)

