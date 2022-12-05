ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71

One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix

For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
The Best Movies of 2022

Time flies at the movies. It feels like it’s only been a month or two since I made a list of the best movies of the year. But it’s already December once again. The arbitrary period when we stop everything we’re doing and compare all the movies released since the last arbitrary period when compared all the movies released since the last arbitrary period has begun!
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station.

