50 Years Ago: Neil Diamond Catches Fire With ‘Hot August Night’
Neil Diamond recorded his first live album on a warm August night in 1972 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Two and a half months later, the rest of the world found out just how hot it really was. He came into this concert as a known and respected...
Casting Call: Party people, drone pilots & tough guys needed this week
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Season 5’s Devastating Car Crash [Watch]
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere ended in a devastating car crash that injured both Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), resulting in Monica losing her baby boy, John, just one hour after he was born. Now Merrill is showing fans how some of the special effects for that scene worked in a post to his social media.
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix
For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
The Best Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies. It feels like it’s only been a month or two since I made a list of the best movies of the year. But it’s already December once again. The arbitrary period when we stop everything we’re doing and compare all the movies released since the last arbitrary period when compared all the movies released since the last arbitrary period has begun!
