A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO