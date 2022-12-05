Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Related
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies
A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
KETV.com
15-year-old will stand trial in murder of 19-year-old Alon Reed
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Alon Reed sat in court detailing the moments before her son was shot nine times in her home. Alicia Sexton said someone entered, pointed a gun at her and demanded to know where Reed was. She said she told the masked intruder her...
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: West Omaha bank became victim of armed robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) are investigating a bank robbery of a West Omaha Bank. On Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m., two males came into the Bank of the West branch at 16808 Harrison St. The men had guns and demanded money before fleeing in an...
Juvenile arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Bennington High School
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Bennington High School student brought a handgun to the school parking lot and was pointing it at students.
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
WOWT
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
WIBW
Aldrick Scott’s neighbor speaks up about investigation, history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Belize in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, NE. His neighbor, Jennie Bowen, spoke with 13 News Thursday about the investigation and the history between herself and Scott. Scott and Bowen were neighbors for nearly...
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
iheart.com
Three Hospitalized In North Omaha Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital after a late night car crash in North Omaha. Police say the crash happened near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Three people suffered serious injuries. No other details have been released.
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriffs arrest student who brought gun to Bennington school
BENNINGTON, Neb. — A Bennington High student faces weapons and terroristic threats charges after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he brought a gun to the school parking lot Tuesday morning. The sheriff tells KETV this all happened before school started, and he is praising witnesses and the state's...
doniphanherald.com
18-year-old Omaha man arrested in connection with slaying of Millard South grad
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omaha man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 19-year-old man. Kevin Thornton has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted robbery in the death of Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot at...
WOWT
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
kfdi.com
Kansas man arrested for Nebraska kidnapping
A man from Topeka was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman from Nebraska. 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested earlier this week in the Central American country of Belize. Scott was wanted for the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Allen has been missing since November 19, when she was last seen near her home in Omaha.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
iheart.com
Four Omaha Murder Suspects In Court
The next court date will be January 9th for the four men accused of shooting and killing a teenage girl in Omaha. 19-year old Kash Davis, 20-year old Selassie Spencer, 20-year old Latrail Washington, and 19-year old Jarrious Hill are each charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott.
Comments / 0