Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Related
WFMJ.com
Marching band wins $1,000 for Youngstown Holiday Parade performance
A local marching band received $1,000 for its performance in Youngstown's annual Holiday Parade. Premier Bank representatives awarded Liberty High School's Marching Band with the check Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The instrumentalists won first place in the spirit contest during the parade.
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
cranberryeagle.com
Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit
Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
wcn247.com
Redilla, Galietta earn All-Region
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--Westminster College senior Julia Redilla (Cranberry Township, Pa. | Seneca Valley) and junior Sophia Galietta (Bethel Park, Pa. | Bethel Park) earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region last week. Region VII consists of teams in western Pennsylvania, western New York, Ohio and Indiana. Redilla, a midfielder, and Galietta, a...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Route 28 in O’Hara Township reopens after crash shuts down northbound lanes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 28 in O’Hara Township have reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off of exit 9, towards Blawnox. At this time,...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
The Salem City School District is getting $37,882 from Ohio to expand its campus.
Popular BBQ passing on Penguin City location
A popular BBQ restaurant that announced it was setting up shop in Penguin City Brewery decided not to do it.
27 First News
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
Beaver County teacher named PA teacher of the year
The winner is from Beaver County. Ryan Hardesty works for Blackhawk Schools.
wcn247.com
Men's Basketball: Titans fall at Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio--The Westminster College men's basketball team was dealt a 117-65 loss at Youngstown State Thursday night at the Beeghly Center. Westminster (6-2) was led by junior Andrew Clark (New Middletown, Ohio | Springfield Local), who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Freshman Jaxon Hendershott (Salem, Ohio | West Branch) totaled 11 points and two assists while sophomore Peyton Mele (Hermitage, Pa. | Hickory) chipped in with nine points, five boards and a pair of assists.
wtae.com
Blackhawk School District educator named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
Pennsylvania has named its next teacher of the year. Ryan D. Hardesty is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Highland Middle School in Beaver County. The Blackhawk School District teacher was revealed as the Keystone State's top educator at a conference in Hershey. "The goal of education...
butlerradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler
A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
WFMJ.com
Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter
FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
Comments / 0