ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit

Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
MARS, PA
wcn247.com

Redilla, Galietta earn All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--Westminster College senior Julia Redilla (Cranberry Township, Pa. | Seneca Valley) and junior Sophia Galietta (Bethel Park, Pa. | Bethel Park) earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region last week. Region VII consists of teams in western Pennsylvania, western New York, Ohio and Indiana. Redilla, a midfielder, and Galietta, a...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around

(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wcn247.com

Men's Basketball: Titans fall at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio--The Westminster College men's basketball team was dealt a 117-65 loss at Youngstown State Thursday night at the Beeghly Center. Westminster (6-2) was led by junior Andrew Clark (New Middletown, Ohio | Springfield Local), who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Freshman Jaxon Hendershott (Salem, Ohio | West Branch) totaled 11 points and two assists while sophomore Peyton Mele (Hermitage, Pa. | Hickory) chipped in with nine points, five boards and a pair of assists.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler

A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter

FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy