Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
Dana White reveals how Jiri Prochazka ‘destroyed his shoulder,’ expects Glover Teixeira to get next title shot
Jiri Prochazka was counting down the days to his first light heavyweight title defense when he suffered a brutal shoulder injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 main event. The damage to his shoulder was so severe that Prochazka opted to vacate the 205-pound title rather than hold...
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
UFC Star Dustin Poirier Shows Off Foot Infection From Hospital
UFC star Dustin Poirier provided an update on his battle with a gnarly Staph infection on Tuesday ... showing off his swollen left foot from his hospital bed. "The Diamond" has been getting treatment all week ... and judging by his recent pic, it ain't goin' too hot for the lightweight.
Mills Lane, Referee Who Officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, Dead at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most famous referees in boxing history, has died at age 85. Lane, famous for his catchphrase "Let's get it on," refereed many famous fights, including the notorious "Bite Fight" when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear. Lane had a brief career as a professional boxer...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure
The sport of boxing lost an icon on Tuesday. Per an announcement from his son, legendary boxing ref Mills Lane known by many for his portrayal in MTV's classic claymation series "Celebrity Deathmatch," has passed away. He was 85-years-old. Lane rose to fame as both a boxer and referee before...
Blue-FC: Dana White’s Power Slap fighting gets shiny new belt (Pic)
We’re likely to find out in just a few weeks when Dana White’s Power Slap League makes its television debut on TBS in January. The inaugural tournament will feature eight, one-hour episodes showcasing the world’s best slappers competing for championship titles across multiple weight classes in what is expected to be the first of many seasons.
The MMA Hour with Raufeon Stots, Danny Sabatello, Cris Cyborg, and Teofimo Lopez in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 2:15...
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Raufeon Stots calls Danny Sabatello ‘among the top 5 worst opponents that I’ve faced’
Raufeon Stots has the biggest fight of his career just around the corner, though he’s not convinced his opponent is up to the task. On Friday, Bellator 289 is headlined by Stots defending his interim bantamweight title against Danny Sabatello, a grudge match that also serves as the semifinals of a $1,000,000 grand prix tournament. Stots and Sabatello have been engaged in a relentless war of words for months, and while Stots has enjoyed the build to the fight, he’s ready to put to rest any doubt that he’s the superior fighter.
2022 World MMA Awards to air on ESPN+, Chael Sonnen returns as host
This year’s World MMA Awards will stream on ESPN+ for the second straight year with a familiar host in place. Fighters Only revealed earlier this week that Chael Sonnen will host the 14th annual event, which takes place Thursday at at the SAHARA Las Vegas. Trophies will be awarded for Male and Female Fighter of the Year, Knockout and Submission of the Year, Fight of the Year, and media awards will be handed out as well.
Edmen Shahbazyan had to get away from ‘toxic feeling’ with former team, ready for a fresh start at UFC 282
It wasn’t long ago that Edmen Shahbazyan was hailed as one of the best prospects in the UFC with the potential to become a champion one day. That luster got knocked off rather dramatically in his past three fights, however, with the 25-year-old middleweight suffering a trio of losses, including a pair of knockouts in fights against Derek Brunson and Nassourdine Imavov. The last setback, coupled with a change in management, saw Shahbazyan relocate to Las Vegas, where he began training full-time with Xtreme Couture.
Rafael dos Anjos dismisses Conor McGregor’s reason for USADA exit: ACL injury ‘way worse’ than broken leg
Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t buy the idea that Conor McGregor’s recovery requires him not to take drug tests. But whether or not the former two-division champion is doing anything nefarious behind the scenes, dos Anjos still wants to fight him. “I’ll fight him now,” dos Anjos said Monday...
Morning Report: Dan Hooker likes ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett, doesn’t want to fight him: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’
Dan Hooker is a Paddy Pimblett fan. UFC 282 tomorrow night plays host to Pimblett’s biggest fight yet. Featured in the co-main event slot, Liverpool, England’s own is tasked with seasoned lightweight veteran Jared Gordon. A win will further propel the rising superstar’s popularity and extend his current winning streak to six overall and four within the octagon.
Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling react to the news that former rival TJ Dillashaw retired from MMA: “Can’t compete like a real man”
Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling have both given their thoughts on TJ Dillashaw retiring from MMA. Garbrandt and Dillashaw were longtime teammates at Team Alpha Male but the two later became rivals when ‘Killashaw’ left the gym. The pair ended up coaching against one another on TUF and fought twice in the Octagon for the bantamweight strap. Dillashaw won both of those contests, becoming the new champ and then defending the belt.
