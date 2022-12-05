Raufeon Stots has the biggest fight of his career just around the corner, though he’s not convinced his opponent is up to the task. On Friday, Bellator 289 is headlined by Stots defending his interim bantamweight title against Danny Sabatello, a grudge match that also serves as the semifinals of a $1,000,000 grand prix tournament. Stots and Sabatello have been engaged in a relentless war of words for months, and while Stots has enjoyed the build to the fight, he’s ready to put to rest any doubt that he’s the superior fighter.

1 DAY AGO