WSFA
Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash. The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central...
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on 1st Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
unionspringsherald.com
Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
‘Why did you have to kill her?’ Family, police seek answers in Birmingham mother of 4′s deadly ambush
In just a few weeks, Kiara Holcombe’s family will mark the first Christmas without the Birmingham mother of four. The 32-year-old woman was pulling out of the driveway of her Titusville home on July 8 when she was fatally ambushed by a masked gunman. Holcombe left behind four children,...
wbrc.com
TCSO: Search underway after inmate escapes Tuscaloosa Co. jail
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning. The is a heavy police presence near Lurleen Wallace Blvd. and Main Ave. The inmate has been identified as Quinn Martel Rogers. Black male,...
wbrc.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate man charged with assault
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive charged with assault. Travis Lamont Swain, 37, is charged with second-degree assault. He is described as a 5′11″, 186 pound, Black male. Anyone with information regarding...
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
49-year-old man killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Union Springs man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Prestic Faulk, 49, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
Man convicted in DUI head-on crash that killed 61-year-old Hoover woman
A St. Clair County man has been convicted in a head-on DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old woman in Jefferson County two years ago. A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Swader guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2020 in the death of Janice Denise White of Hoover.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
wbrc.com
I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
Mississippi State Trooper charged with domestic violence in Tuscaloosa
Jones faces charges in Tuscaloosa after allegedly threatening his child's life.
71-year-old inmate’s death at Donaldson prison believed to be from natural causes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who had been serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Report confirms. More News from WRBL Eddie Robertson Jr., 71, was found dead in the prison infirmary before 8 a.m. Tuesday. His death is believed to be from natural causes. […]
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills PD: No weapons found at high school while threat investigated
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School was placed on a secure perimeter December 7 while school resource officers and administrators investigated a report of a possible threat. A Facebook post by the Vestavia Hills Police Department says their investigation has determined there was no imminent threat to...
BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
