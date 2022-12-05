ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

WSFA

Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash. The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central...
WETUMPKA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on 1st Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wbrc.com

TCSO: Search underway after inmate escapes Tuscaloosa Co. jail

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning. The is a heavy police presence near Lurleen Wallace Blvd. and Main Ave. The inmate has been identified as Quinn Martel Rogers. Black male,...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

