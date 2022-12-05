ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

kpq.com

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
102.7 KORD

Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!

For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
seattlemag.com

First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Slow down, people! Surge in traffic deaths continues in Pacific Northwest

While many of the disruptions of the pandemic have eased this year, the surge in traffic fatalities is showing few signs of abating. Policymakers are trying a number of tactics to respond. The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington. Through November...
102.7 KORD

FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid

Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

