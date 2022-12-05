Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!
For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
6 Free Boats You Can Claim For Free in Washington and Oregon
How does that old boat owner joke go? The two happiest days of boat ownership are the day you buy it and the day you sell it. In the cases, I’m about to present to you the saying might go something like, "get it off my lawn…I just want it gone”. In other words, these boats are FREE.
KUOW
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved
Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
centraloregondaily.com
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Thousands of WA Families Lose State Benefits to Scammers-Tips to Stay Safe
Thousands of Washingtonians have lost their state benefits to criminal scammers. Imagine going to the grocery store to purchase food for your family and finding out that there are no funds to pay for your purchase. What if you have several people depending on you to feed them? What can...
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
koze.com
Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills...
opb.org
Slow down, people! Surge in traffic deaths continues in Pacific Northwest
While many of the disruptions of the pandemic have eased this year, the surge in traffic fatalities is showing few signs of abating. Policymakers are trying a number of tactics to respond. The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington. Through November...
FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid
Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
102.7 KORD
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0