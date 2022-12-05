Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara: New wrinkle with solid waste transfer facility
A planned expansion of a Town of Niagara-located solid waste transfer facility continues to be delayed, with the latest pushback made Wednesday. During a work session of the Town of Niagara board, Covanta Environmental Solutions requested a required public hearing for a solid waste facility siting permit be tabled until new and old concerns of the board could be addressed.
wnypapers.com
Winter energy fairs to provide information & assistance on energy affordability programs, services for older adults
Events to be held in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Utica. State and county agencies are partnering on a series of winter energy fairs, including three upcoming events next week in Western and Central New York. Organizers said, “The fairs are free and open to the public. They provide an opportunity for...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there are no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
Vehicle & miscellaneous property auction coming to Southport Correctional Facility
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State will be auctioning off almost 200 items in a surplus vehicle and miscellaneous property auction at Southport Correctional Facility next week. The NYS Office of General Services announced the auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on December 13. There will be 197 lots up for bid at […]
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
wnypapers.com
Kearns announces extension for REAL ID requirement
Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns announced the Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement of The REAL ID Act by another two years, with a new enforcement date of May 7, 2025. U.S. travelers will then be required to provide a REAL ID-compliant credential if they want to board...
‘Holiday Hunt’ May Be In Jeopardy In Some New York Counties
Last year, a new deer hunting period was added to the Southern Zone, which includes most of Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York. It was introduced by lawmakers as the "Holiday Hunt," running December 26th of each year and running through New Years Day, January 1st. Hunters received the gift of an additional seven days of late season hunting with bows and muzzleloaders.
wrfalp.com
NYS Thruway Authority Approves Motion to Raise Tolls
The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020. If approved, the rate...
wnypapers.com
State Parks seeks lifeguards for 2023
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced there will be four lifeguard exams scheduled in the Niagara Region for the 2023 season. “NYS Parks were able to keep all of our Niagara Region swimming facilities open in 2022 thanks to our dedicated lifeguards. We think our parks are great places to work, and we welcome anyone who would like to join us in protecting the public as they enjoy our warm WNY summer days,” said Andrew Chouinard, Niagara Region health and safety manager.
‘Outrageous’ Price Increase To Drive In New York Announced
Get ready to pay more to drive in New York State. On Monday, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway system. Tolls Will Likely Increase Across New York State Thruway. “As a tolling authority,...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
wnypapers.com
Town eyes new Porter on the Lake Committee
The Town of Porter announced it would hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Town Hall regarding formation of a new Porter on the Lake Committee. To be comprised of local residents, the group’s purpose will be to assist the town in its oversight of Porter on the Lake Town Park and other park areas in Porter.
New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
wnypapers.com
Hochul proclaims December as STOP-DWI Month
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ statewide measures to stop impaired driving. √ Launches new impaired-driving PSA; initiatives to promote safe driving messages in bars & restaurants statewide. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month, and announced a series of targeted initiatives to...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
iheart.com
Gun Ban In Certain Places Remains In New York
Albany, N.Y. - The state's ban on guns in places like parks and theaters will remain in place for now. The Associated Press reports a federal Court of Appeals panel has placed a stay on a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court last month. That means state police can...
Comments / 0