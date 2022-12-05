ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

12-year-old shot three times in Florida County

By Jake Holter
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School.

Saturday crash on Mobile Hwy. sends 3 to the hospital

The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for medical treatment, they discovered that it appears the shots came through a window of the residence.

The boy was life-flighted to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Kimbrel said doctors expect a full recovery.

Milton man arrested for child sex crimes committed in Fiji

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting, who was interviewed that night but has not been charged.

Kimbrel said it's early in the investigation, but the shooting is currently believed to be domestic-related.

He said there is no threat to the community as the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident.

News 13 will be following this story and will share more details as they become available.

