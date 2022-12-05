Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mibiz.com
Walker automation manufacturer plans $5.7M expansion amid continued growth
WALKER — Automation solutions provider Axis Automation has announced a $5.7 million expansion in Walker that it expects could create up to 50 jobs. State and local officials today announced the expansion, which is backed by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The growth follows a $4 million investment in a new facility in early 2018 that also had state backing from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Continental Linen Services completes $6M Kalamazoo expansion
KALAMAZOO — Continental Linen Services Inc., a provider of uniform rentals and linen cleaning services, has completed a $6 million expansion following a pandemic-induced downturn that cut sales in half. The 123-year-old, family-owned company had planned the expansion by early 2020, but was derailed by the onset of the...
Grand Rapids OKs incentives for 4 mixed-use developments totaling 200 housing units
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids city commissioners have approved tax incentives for four mixed-use projects that would add 200 housing units across the city. The approvals include 15-year Neighborhood Enterprise Zone tax exemptions for the Lofts on Grove multi-family project in the Creston Neighborhood as well as a mixed-use development at 280 Ann St. NW along the Grand River.
University of Michigan Health-West plans new $10.4M Wayland health center to expand services in underserved area
University of Michigan Health-West plans to build a new, larger health center in Wayland to expand care offerings in an underserved area. The health system expects to begin construction in March on the $10.4 million, 17,300-square-foot health center on West Superior Street in downtown, about a mile from an existing Wayland location that’s two decades old.
GR planning commission approves parking waiver for 72-unit Creston apartment project
GRAND RAPIDS — A southeast Michigan-based developer has secured a key parking waiver for a 72-unit mixed-use housing project that could break ground next spring in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood. The Grand Rapids Planning Commission at a meeting today approved the 50-percent parking waiver, which will reduce the...
240-unit workforce housing project to break ground on GR’s west side
GRAND RAPIDS — A New York City-based developer is set to break ground this month on a 240-unit, $51.5 million multifamily housing development along Lake Michigan Drive. Leasing for Magnus Capital Partners’ HoM Flats at Maynard apartment project, located at 3059 Lake Michigan Drive NW, could begin in the second half of 2023. The development will contain one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across seven buildings. The development aims to cater to renters earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income, said Magnus Capital Partners CEO Vishal Arora.
Ascension Borgess Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike as contract negotiations continue
Ascension Borgess Hospital nurses have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if needed to secure a new union contract. The Michigan Nurses Association said that 86 percent of the nurses at the Kalamazoo health system voted to authorize its bargaining team to call for a strike. The union would have to provide a 10-day strike notice.
