GRAND RAPIDS — A New York City-based developer is set to break ground this month on a 240-unit, $51.5 million multifamily housing development along Lake Michigan Drive. Leasing for Magnus Capital Partners’ HoM Flats at Maynard apartment project, located at 3059 Lake Michigan Drive NW, could begin in the second half of 2023. The development will contain one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across seven buildings. The development aims to cater to renters earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income, said Magnus Capital Partners CEO Vishal Arora.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO