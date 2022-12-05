Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 3,000 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada will fast-track out-of-state nurses needing licensing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s Health District reported 1,000 cases of RSV locally since October 2022. While many patients recover within two weeks or so, children seem to suffer from the worst RSV has to offer. Hospitals particularly those with pediatric intensive care units say an increase in pediatric patients has put a strain on their facilities.
Nevada Housing Division giving $10 million in aid to first-time homebuyers
According to a release, the help will take the shape of a second mortgage with no payments or interest that will be totally forgiven after three years of property ownership.
KOLO TV Reno
“Grow Therapy”: Online mental health resource now available in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A web-based mental health resource launches Friday in Nevada. “Grow Therapy” is a mental health group that aims to bring innovation to an industry seeing high demand. They aim to bridge the gap between therapists and people seeking mental health care. Through their website--a...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Housing Division has announced that it will allocate $10 million in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. According to a news release, the down payment assistance (DPA) programs will provide $15,000 in DPA to eligible first-time homebuyers. The release advises that the assistance...
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
KOLO TV Reno
New partnership to provide free legal services to veterans on VA claims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new partnership between the Nevada Department of Veteran Services and the National Veterans Legal Services Program will allow free access to legal representation for Nevada veterans and their families in appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. The NVLSP will provide free...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Holds Groundbreaking at Damonte Ranch
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to announce its third Freestanding Emergency Department. CEO Alan Olive called it an investment in the community, and said it will fill geographical gaps in healthcare that he and his family have experienced. “I raise my family here in...
KOLO TV Reno
Scholarship funds designed to help lift workers out of low-paying hourly jobs
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is waiting for deserving students to apply for scholarship money. There is a better way if you’re working multiple jobs and are barely able to pay for your bills. Because of the generosity of the William N. Pennington Foundation, Western Nevada...
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
KOLO TV Reno
Tripledemic causes strain on Northern Nevada hospitals
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RSV, COVID, and the Flu are causing strain Northern Nevada hospitals. All three are respiratory illnesses and share similar symptoms with a few differences. COVID is unique in that patients have reported losing their sense of taste or smell. With the Flu, patients often have a fever or body aches. RSV tends to be found in younger children and older adults. Treatment among the three also differs.
jammin1057.com
Coldest City In Nevada Is Surprisingly Frigid
When we think of Nevada, what do you imagine? You probably imagine The Las Vegas Strip, miles of bare desert and sweltering hot weather. But, Nevada’s climate, topography and environment are diverse, meaning average temperatures can range across the state. Many people are surprised when they learn about the...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit hosts 8th annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Holiday Program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. Out of the 277, 130 families on the list are still up for adoption.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Economic Forum: Lombardo, lawmakers will have $11.4 billion for two-year budget
That amount comes via the state’s Economic Forum, which projected on Monday a 2.9 percent increase in state tax revenues over the next two years, beginning in July 2023. The post Economic Forum: Lombardo, lawmakers will have $11.4 billion for two-year budget appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno may see its first all-new resort casino since 1995 with the planned Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino near the convention center on South Virginia Street. The post California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Alex Woodley selected for WCSD seat E
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Woodley has been appointed to the Washoe County School District Seat E. Trustees made the unanimous decision at a special meeting on Tuesday morning. The seat was left vacant after Trustee Angie Taylor won her bid for State Assembly. Woodley served for 9 years in...
Comments / 1