brproud.com
Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
theadvocate.com
Two suspects wanted by police after home Iberia Parish invasion that left one dead
Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two,...
wbrz.com
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Arrest warrant issued for father who vanished after infant's fentanyl death
BATON ROUGE - The father of a 1-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose in late October has reportedly had a warrant issued for his arrest for over a month and has not been located. Charles Lee, the father of J'ahrei Paul, has had a warrant issued for his arrest...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show
An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
wbrz.com
Man dies in hospital weeks after Baton Rouge road rage shooting; accused shooter's charges upgraded
BATON ROUGE – A man who was shot after he reportedly came to lend a hand at a minor crash scene has died in the hospital weeks later, and the man who shot him is now facing a murder charge. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
theadvocate.com
Man shot in road rage incident last month dies of his wounds, Baton Rouge police say
A man who was shot last month after a traffic accident has died of his wounds, and the person accused of shooting him has been booked on a murder count, Baton Rouge police said Thursday. Curtis Trusclair, 31, was shot in the 4200 block of North Boulevard at 3:41 p.m....
houmatimes.com
HPD UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement
On Decemebr 5th, 2022 Damian Fitch was taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish S.O. during a traffic stop. Fitch was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Attempted Second Degree Murder as per warrant. We would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O. for their assistance with the arrest of Fitch.
theadvocate.com
After crash that killed a driver, Livingston deputy pleads no contest to traffic offense
A Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman pleaded no contest to the ticket Wednesday, the district attorney's office said. A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the deputy, on a traffic offense in October. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation to negligent homicide.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
theadvocate.com
After Louisiana baby dies of fentanyl, father wanted on negligent homicide
Police are looking for the father of a 20-month-old baby who died of fentanyl poisoning on Halloween, the latest in a spate of child deaths in Baton Rouge that has drawn scrutiny to Louisiana's child welfare system. The father of baby Jahrei Paul, 28-year-old Charles Lee of Baton Rouge, has...
theadvocate.com
Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street
A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
Distracted driving may have caused a Baton Rouge officer to flip unit
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BPRD) told investigators with the Zachary Police Department he was looking at his laptop when he flipped his unit in early November, a crash report stated. The officer explained that he was logging into the computer instead of...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID
BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman found in Woodrow Street home
Two people were found dead inside a Woodrow Street home by Lafayette police officers conducting a wellness check on Thursday. Lafayette police officers were contacted for a wellness check and responded to a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead from undetermined circumstances, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main...
brproud.com
Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
