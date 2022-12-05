On Decemebr 5th, 2022 Damian Fitch was taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish S.O. during a traffic stop. Fitch was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Attempted Second Degree Murder as per warrant. We would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O. for their assistance with the arrest of Fitch.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO