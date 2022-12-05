ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement

On Decemebr 5th, 2022 Damian Fitch was taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish S.O. during a traffic stop. Fitch was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Attempted Second Degree Murder as per warrant. We would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O. for their assistance with the arrest of Fitch.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

After crash that killed a driver, Livingston deputy pleads no contest to traffic offense

A Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman pleaded no contest to the ticket Wednesday, the district attorney's office said. A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the deputy, on a traffic offense in October. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation to negligent homicide.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street

A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID

BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette police investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman found in Woodrow Street home

Two people were found dead inside a Woodrow Street home by Lafayette police officers conducting a wellness check on Thursday. Lafayette police officers were contacted for a wellness check and responded to a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead from undetermined circumstances, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

