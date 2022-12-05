ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Expert: How tech job cuts could help smaller startups in Austin

By Blake DeVine
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWHjm_0jY620AF00

AUSTIN (KXAN) As the new year nears, many are uneasy about an imminent recession.

According to CNBC, U.S.-based firms announced 76,835 job cuts in November, many of which were major tech companies. This left many workers in the Austin area looking for new jobs.

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

The massive tower being built at Sixth and Guadalupe was originally set to house nearly 19 levels of office space for Meta . Now, the company plans to sublease the space rather than taking it over itself.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, more than 200 Meta employees in Austin lost their jobs. Amazon also slowed down its hiring.

Hiring freezes and layoffs ramp up in Austin area

Austin-based tech consulting company Wursta worked with dozens of tech firms across the country. The founder believes all the folks starting to search for new jobs could actually enrich the talent pool for smaller startups here in Austin.

“Startups and smaller organizations now have the ability to really attract and have this talent and make their mark and really innovate and drive new things forward,” said Wursta CEO Matt Wursta.

Federal law requires companies with 100 or more employees to give at least 60 days advance written notice of a site closing and mass layoffs affecting more than 50 workers.

Despite what’s taking place in the tech field right now, this trend isn’t being seen all over. Looking at the federal job openings and labor turnover survey from October, layoffs in the U.S. have been at a historic low for almost two years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
AUSTIN, TX
realtrends.com

From hot to not: the Austin housing market saga

It wasn’t that long ago that Austin, Texas was considered the hottest housing market in the country. “I’ve never experienced anything like what we did from the middle of 2020 through March of 2022 and I wasn’t alone. Realtors all over were saying the same thing,” Scott Michaels, a local Compass agent, said. “You just did what you could to keep yourself healthy and sane.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin deals with growing pains of being rare real estate ‘supernova’

If the last decade of booming real estate growth has earned Austin the designation of being one of four “supernova” markets, according to the national Urban Land Institute (Nashville, Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte being the others), then the onset of an expected slowdown will likely come with an increase in growing pains related to affordability, infrastructure and changes in the labor market.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County woman suing Apple over AirTag tracking

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County woman is taking Apple to court. Lauren Hughes claims her ex used an AirTag to stalk her for three months. The devices were created to help consumers track personal items such as keys and wallets. Court documents show Hughes made the discovery...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy